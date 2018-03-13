WR Albert Wilson Coming! J.James Staying? Amendola Coming?

Phins have their Landry ‘replacement’ in Wilson, but what’s it mean for Carroo?

While he’s no Landry, Wilson doesn’t need to be

The Dolphins wasted little time in coming to terms with ex-Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson for a 3yr $24 million contract. Miami’s hope is that Wilson can fill a portion of the huge void left by Jarvis Landry’s departure.

While Wilson isn’t one of the biggest names in the free agent market, he has quietly improved each season with the Chiefs. Wilson is stocky and fast and ran 4.47 at the combine. He doesn’t even come close to Landry’s ability to break tackles or change direction, but his speed will force defenses to be a far more leary in cramming the box.

Most price per head sites are betting he won’t put up Landry’s stats, but the goal in 2018 should be to spread the ball more evenly. If Miami adds even a semi-competent TE, then plenty of passes should be going to that position anyway.

Wilson is entering his 5th season, and his most productive season was last year with the Chiefs. He played in 13 games, caught 42 passes on 63 targets for 554 yards, with a 13.2 yards per catch average, and 3 touchdowns. Wilson is a solid route runner, has good hands, and zero drops in 2017. In fact, he’s tagged for only 2 drops in his entire NFL career. Not bad.

Wilson has both good hands and a deep game from the slot.

Wilson’s proven ability to provide a deep game from the slot will be his lone (but crucial) distinction over Landry. His speed increase will be a major addition to the Dolphins offense. When you factor in the speed of Drake, Grant, Stills, and even Tannehill who should still possess some quality getup and go, Miami COULD have a completely new look in 2018… if they can fix the O-line, of course.

Wilson coming could mean Carroo going

The downside here shows Miami has little faith in Leonte Carroo. Miami traded up in the draft to select Carroo, but he’s been unable to earn much playing time. Carroo will be lucky to even make the team this year. His’s acquisition could be the first true, big whiff by the Dolphins in the draft. If this ends up the case, it will be a major black eye for the Phins Front Office.

On the flip side, Wilson will be given a larger role with the Phins compared to his former role in Kansas City and may finally reach his full potential. This is at least a solid signing on a young player entering the prime of his career.

Amendola a Fins?!!!

Strange news just in is that Danny Amendola will be a Phin… not sure of what to make of it. The report is here. This is a bit curious, to say the least. Addition by subtraction doesn’t seem to validate the move. Special teams play could be a positive… leadership? It would almost certainly spell the end of Carroo… and that has serious ramifications. I’ll hold off commenting on this one till I can process it.

The last piece of news (ATM) is that the Denver Broncos contacted the Dolphins about the services of Ja’Wuan James and Miami said that they were going to retain him.

If true, Miami must have a cheaper contract in play than his 5th Year Option of $9.3 Million. This move would allow Eric Smith more time to grow and let Jesse Davis settle into the Right Guard spot… where Phinsnews thinks he could make a strong impact. Keeping James would also allow the Dolphins to focus on the Left Guard and Center in the Draft and Free Agency. Two holes on the OL is better than three. James has stated he loves playing for Miami and very much wants to stay. If he does stay for less, it would be an excellent boost to the new culture that Miami is trying to install. Both bitterness and enthusiasm are contagious. I’ll take a double helping of some good mojo, thank you.

Tomorrow’s the big day… moves will be fast and furious. I will certainly be waking up extra bright-eyed and bushy-tailed tomorrow. Go Phins!!!

