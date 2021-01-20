Will Phins Trade for Watson? NOPE!!



Phins replacing Tua for Watson has been ‘a thing’ lately

The season hasn’t even ended, but the talk of Deshaun Watson being upset with the Texans’ management and wanting to be traded is all over the news. Add to this, the Miami Dolphins were the first team attached to Watson as a replacement for their rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Wow, that was a short honeymoon. Now, Watson obviously an intriguing move because Watson is elite and young and Tua is young and developing. However, not only won’t this trade happen, but GM Jimmy also wouldn’t pull the trigger either.

Sure, Watson is already a bona fide franchise quarterback, who led the league last year in passing yards. Currently, Miami doesn’t have a sure-fire franchise QB on the roster. Yes, Tua could be that guy… but we still have plenty of time next season to see if this is actually the case...

Tua is cheap and young

… So how about we give our Top 5 draft pick a season and a half before we cut bait?

Crazy talk?!

The early talk is Watson for Tua… AND at least 2 1st Round picks!!! Sounds like the Texans (or I should say the media) are trying to take us to a worse woodshed with Watson than we took them with Laremy Tunsil.

I don’t care who Watson is! Three 1st Round picks plus, one of which is the extremely valuable 3rd pick in this draft, is wayyyyyyy overpriced and unacceptable for any single player.

Yes, Watson is everything we hope Tua will one day become. But, for all the talent Watson has, he only guided the Texans to 4 wins this year. Watson proved this season that he can’t win all by himself. The Phins still need a legit running game, more wide receiver help, and better pass protection. If we have to surrender all those draft picks, we’ll still have plenty of holes and a lot fewer assets to fix them.

The Phins salary cap isn’t growing anytime soon

Remember, it’s not just the picks lost. Watson also has a huge contract that Miami must take on. So, the addition of Watson means the Phins will have much less cap space to pay incoming free agents or lock down some of our own free agents.

Coach Flores comes from that Patriot mentality that you don’t go all-in on just one player. You don’t need the best bookie service to know the NFL is a team sport. Every fan knows that a true playoff contender must have talent at many positions. This is why the Phins won’t go for broke to get Watson.

Look at Baker and the Browns

Just look at the Browns… Surround a young QB with weapons and you go places. This is exactly what Miami must do this offseason with Tua! Use all these draft assets and cap space to upgrade the talent around him, so he doesn’t have to do everything himself. The Browns put top wide receivers, one of the better RBs in the game, and a stout offensive line around Baker and he took them deep into the playoffs.

Rinse and repeat with Tua, Chris Grier!

Look at our old friend Chad Henne, who came in for the injured Mahomes. Even Henne was able to get the job done for the Chiefs because he had such great talent around him.

Forget Watson and just stick with the young man we drafted last year. Give Tua a fair shot this upcoming season by using all those valuable draft assets and cap space to help him. Even the great Tom Brady couldn’t win championships without the proper talent around him.

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans’ thoughts of whether or not Miami should trade for Watson?

