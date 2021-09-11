Will Pats ‘Tell the Tale’ on Phins Roster?

Phins are built to put points on, stop the pass, and rush the passer

The Miami Dolphins set their 53 man roster a few days ago, and there were some surprises. Brian Flores and Chirs Grier have had a different approach to how they’ve built their team. So far, they have created good results. This is a big year for Tua, Flores, and the Phins franchise, so will all their roster moves come together to push them into the playoffs in 2021? We won’t know for sure until well into the season, but the game this week against the New England Patriots will certain give a nice indication in one regard.

While Bill Belichick and Brian Flores are good coaches, it takes talent and the right mesh of skillsets to win. What should Phins fans make of the roster heading into Foxborough this week? And what should we expect coming out of the game?

Phins chose Edwards over McKinney

When all NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to the league required 53 man limit, the biggest surprise for the Dolphins was the release of Linebacker Benardrick McKinney. The main reason this was the biggest surprise was because the Dolphins traded Shaq Lawson to the Houston Texans for McKinney. Most per head solutions bet this would guarantee him a spot on the team. However, this regime once again proved no one is safe from being shown the door. With Elandon Roberts healthy, Flores felt more comfortable with Roberts than McKinney.

That was a big shock for me. But, if Miami can stop the run and Roberts makes his couple of big stops per game, then this was a big win for the Phins! On the other hand, what if the Phins struggle against the run? You’d have to start wondering if the much larger and productive McKinney should have been kept. Given how this Pats team is built, we will know very quickly if the Phins have improved at stopping the run on defense.

Flores even went with Eguavoen over McKinney

Sam Eguavoen’s monster game against the Falcons a couple weeks ago and his familiarity with Coach Flores’ defense appear to have given him the edge over McKinney. Also the other former Texan linebacker Brennan Scarlett made the team over Mckinney as well. Most thought McKinney would have been on the team before Scarlett.

I think from a team building stand point, salary played a major part of this equation as well. Did the Jerome Baker big pay out force them into making a monetary move?

Scarlett is making $1 million, Eguavoen $850k, and Edwards $1.35 million. Their combined salaries were near equal to McKinney’s contract post restructure that would have had him making $3 million with 200k in incentives! The Patriots game will tell us if Miami made more with less or less with more.

Another thing to consider is given that we have a 17 game schedule this year, quality depth over peak talent may play out as the more important factor over the long haul. So, even if we do struggle to stop the run, we’ll need to see more to make any sweeping conclusions.

Either way, the Patriots will rush the ball a ton and fans will get to see what the Phins are made of against the run. I’m hoping a win and a smothering run defense is in the cards!

Will depth over peak talent play out as a win for Miami? What do the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans think?

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook