Will Fins Continue To Play Smart, Consistent Football?

In the NFL you must play smart and be physically talented

The Dolphins are riding hot on a two game win streak with their last victory against a darn good New England Patriots team, despite missing Gronk. However both of those games were in Miami, and now the Dolphins are going to have to travel up north to Buffalo where the forecast is cold with a chance of snow.

Miami has been the definition of inconsistent this year, so the real question is which Miami team is going to show up this weekend against the Bills?

Miami hasn’t been good on the road this season, going 2-4. And they never do a good job against QB Tyrod Taylor.

Getting a “W” to make it three in a row will be a tough, tough task.

Taylor has faced Miami 4 times so far in his career, and he has a 2-2 record against us. However, he has played terrific, throwing for 1008 yards, 8 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a QB rating of 121.2. In addition, he has also given us problems with his mobility by running for 151 yards, 1 touchdown, and a 4.72 yards per carry average.

Dolphins must prove to be smart and disciplined

Yeah, Taylor is a little banged up coming into this game. But he’s going to play, and Miami must apply a steady pressure just like they did to Tom Brady. Though because of Taylor’s mobility, Miami must pressure as well as contain. Not easy.

In addition, Miami is also going to have to find a way to stop LeSean McCoy. McCoy has been his usual self this season, rushing for over 1,000 yards already and has added 6 touchdowns. He’s coming off a 156 yard performance against the Colts. Whether or not we contain him will be the real test for the defense. McCoy will be Miami’s main concern, because if Miami can stop him then there’s a good chance this Buffalo Offense can be limited.

On offense Miami needs to continue to do what they have been doing well, which is run the football. We’re going to need another solid performance from our O-Line and our main man Kenyan Drake. If we can get something going on the ground and early, then we should be able to move the chains, chew the clock, and be successful on offense. We also need to be able to run the ball in order to combat the Bills lethal pass rush. If the Fins can keep the Bills guessing on Defense, then they won’t be able to just pin back their ears and bum rush Cutler.

Fins can keep the dream of the Post Season alive with a win

But all of this must be backed by low penalties, especially pre-snap penalties. Miami must have another low-no turnover game and let the Bills make mistakes. The turnover battle is always extra crucial on the road. The cold and possibly wet football will test the Fins greatest weakness–clean play.

The best price per head bookie services came out with this line as -3 for the Bills. So far, there has been just about double the amount of action on the home team Bills, and that’s definitely better than the masses pouring action on the underdog Dolphins instead.

This game worries me, especially since we are on the road against a team we’ve historically had trouble with. However, in Gase’s first year he was able to beat the Bills twice–of course he had two 200 yard rushing games to help him. So let’s see if Gase and Co. can whip something special up for this must-win game. What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts about whether or not we can get a win in Buffalo?

Comment on Facebook

Related posts: