Why Phins Grier Aced Latest Trade!

Grier spent small potatoes for a chance at top-tier talent

The trade between the Titans and Dolphins for offensive linemen Isaiah Wilson is being hailed as another superb low-budget move by Chris Grier. Most reports and opinions agree that while it is a gamble, the rewards far outweigh the cost. Obviously, the chance at a 1st Round talent at offensive tackle for just a 7th Round pick and slightly under $4 million is a great roll of the dice. But, due to luck and a bit of wisdom, this gamble has a critical hedge to the bet that makes this move lean in the Phins’ favor.

Million-dollar body & 10 cent maturity

Now, it’s clear that Wilson has always been top of the food chain as far as physical talent considering his high school bio says 6’7” 360lbs. Of course, these numbers are inflated, but even if you knock it down a few pegs, Wilson has been feeding on ‘smaller’ guys for a while. With few exceptions, human nature is like water and flows to the lowest point. Wilson has been physically dominating for so long that he hasn’t had to forge his will, maturity, and craft to get an edge to find success…

… until he hit the NFL.

The reports of problems were long, as per Yahoo Sports, “He was suspended for a game in December, placed on the reserve non-football Illness list with four games left in the regular season, arrested in September two days before the Titans’ season-opener on suspicion of driving under the influence, and received a trespass warning after allegedly attending a party at Tennessee State University during the COVID-19 pandemic.“

“He landed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list twice, too.”

Phins have a couple of aces up their sleeves with Wilson

Given this string of issues in just his first season, the pay per head services are betting this to be a long, long shot…

… Fate though has put some aces in the Phins’ pocket:

Wilson went to Poly Prep High school in Brooklyn. Brian Flores also went to Poly prep and its head coach Dino Mangiero. Both men grew up in Brooklyn and have so much in common. Phins guard Solomon Kindley played with Wilson at the University of Georgia.

Now, none of these associations guarantee anything with Wilson as he could be incurably immature. This happens a lot in the NFL. But, if you are trying to teach and reach someone, prebuilt inroads such as stated above are invaluable. I’m sure Grier and Flores talked to Mangiero and Kindley… and liked what they heard.

The Phins still need help on their offensive line, so this is a win… even just a force to drive competition. But, Flores has a great track record as a teacher and communicator, and given these associations, especially growing up in the same area and having the same high school coach, I love Flores’ chance to get Wilson on the right track. Go Phins!!!

