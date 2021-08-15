Weighing Out the Phins Play v.s. Bears

Finally, Phins fans were able to see the 2021 team!

Despite how important the 2021 Season is for the Miami Dolphins and this regime, as of late I’ve been disinterested about hearing theories and reports of what others saw on the field. BUT, now that first hand evaluation is available, the film is high-octane gas poured on the smouldering flame… that is rising into an inferno! No, it’s not because the Phins play against the Bears was ‘all rainbows and unicorns’–it wasn’t. What it did do was answer the most my most nagging question: How much did Tua’s health, ball velocity, and throwing mechanics improve from Week 17 of last year?

No, you can bet with the pay per head services that the tape doesn’t say Tua was brilliant–he wasn’t. But, there’s no way to accurately evaluate a player who isn’t 100%, so however everything else goes, at least Tua will get a fair shake to show what he is made of this season. This makes 2021 a winner because Miami must be 100% committed one direction or the other heading into next season.

Now, beyond the improved platform of Tua, there were plenty of other good signs and a couple of strong concerns. Overall though, this 2021 Dolphins team appears to be headed in the right direction.

After a couple of viewing, this is my list of positive signs:

The good we saw up in Chicago

Added to what was said above about Tua’s health, there was a calmness that Tua led with, despite intense pressure from the left side of the O-line. This was a strong departure from last season and a great sign for his success in 2021. This is a big season for DT Christian Wilkens, who popped on a few plays. While the offensive line as a whole struggled, OL Michael Dieter, Robert Hunt, and Jesse Davis all looked comfortable and had solid performances with only a few miscues between them. TE Mike Gesicki looks like he intends to make a huge impact this season. This could further drive up his price and make it harder to get him under a new contract. While it appears the Phins’ front office isn’t interested, if Gesicki keeps this up, they might regret this evaluation. CB Nick Needham and DB Eric Rowe flashed… and there was a positive Noah Igbinoghene sighting. The Phins secondary took two big steps this week with Howard coming back into the fold and this performance by the supporting cast. RB Malcom Brown looked pretty good despite the poor run blocking, and Salvon Ahmed looks much improved. If both players continue like this, the Phins will have a deep backfield. LB Duke Riley was highly active and will be a interesting subplot. WR Lynn Bowden Jr. keeps on shinning when given the chance.

Now, a dose of the bad we saw

The 2020 18th Overall pick, OT Austin Jackson had an all-world bad day. He was victimized nearly every snap and showed little if any improvement from last year in the early goings. He must have a much better game next week or serious worry for him is warranted–at least for this season. G Solomon Kindley is a big liability in the run game, and when paired with Jackson, positive runs to the left side will be rare as a Yeti in Palm Beach. Noah Igbinoghene had a nice play… but more that were good. He is still a long way off. How much can he grow over the next few weeks?

Time to dig into the tape even more

I have a half dozen more viewings ahead of me and I need to focus on the second half… but, overall, this 2021 Dolphins team showed plenty. While the atrocious play of Austin Jackson (and when you see the Philm study you’ll understand how atrocious) was a very sour note, the strength of the defense, Tua’s health, quality play from 3/5ths of the Oline, and a few surprise showing has me pretty optimistic in the direction of this year’s team. Also, we didn’t see the full receiver group on display and they are keys to this offense.

Yes, this is preseason and you can’t build a ironclad conviction off what you see, but you can start to frame the case of which direction to have faith in. This first step was a positive one–for the most part, and that’s all you can ask this early in the process. Go Phins!!!

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook