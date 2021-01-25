Watson to Jets Would Crowd AFCE With Elite QBs

The Bills have Allen & Jets could land Watson

Under the current rules, real success in the NFL is centered on having an elite quarterback. Since the dramatic rule changes to help the passing game in 2008, only the Raven and Eagles have won it all with less than ‘top-shelf’ quarterbacks. The odds with the pay per head sites to win a Superbowl is best with a game-changing signal-caller. So, despite all the good that has been achieved by this Phins regime, their success and failure will hinge on how the quarterback position plays out. But, the problem may be even more compounded if Deshaun Watson has his way and gets traded to the Jets. With Watson AND Josh Allen in the AFCE, the division will be very crowded with elite QB making a Dolphins return to the playoffs much more difficult.

Having the better QB makes winning much easier

If Watson does end up in the AFCE, it will be tougher sledding for Miami to claim the division or just make it to the postseason, unless the Phins have quarterback play equal to or greater than both the Jets and Bills. Yes, there is a lot that goes into winning. But, if all things are equal or near equal, having the better quarterback is a huge X-factor. Smarter franchises never want to be the team that is underpowered at quarterback… especially in their own division.

As it stands right now, the road to the playoffs in the AFCE looks to be a tough ride. And depending on the moves of the Pats and Jets at quarterback, it could be even more difficult. This makes the rise of Tua even more crucial. The fates of this regime will be tied to the success or failure of their young QB.

Bills are currently the class of the division with an elite QB and coaching staff. While they are down a 4th RD pick for the Diggs trade, they have plenty of ammo in this draft. They are hovering around the middle of the pack for cap space at 18th. Patriots have their best 1st RD pick in forever. They lost a 3rd RDer for the filming of the Bengals practice but are getting a few compensatory picks as well. They do have the 4th most cap space and could be a player for Mathew Stafford as there have been reports of their interest in him for a couple of seasons. Also, they have arguably the best coach in history. Is he past his prime? I wouldn’t write Belichick off just yet, especially if they land a high-level Qb in FA or the draft. The Jets have a ton of firepower in this draft– even more than Miami. The team does have plenty of holes and we don’t know who will coach them. But, add Watson and a good HC, along with a Darnold trade to add some more picks, and they could be a pesky team. They have a tremendous amount of cap space as well with the 3rd most, so this could help them along even faster.

The Phins are primed for success, but….

… They must not lose the quarterback arms race in the AFCE.

There’s no way, Belichick isn’t going all-in for an impact QB this season. Whether the Jets trade or draft, they have the potential to get an elite QB as well. Phins fans could be looking at facing Allen, Watson, and Stafford a total of six times in a season. This scenario would create even an even greater demand to have the Phins quarterback position top have major production in 2021 and beyond.

Miami is reported to have hired Central Michigan OC Charlie Frye as their QB coach. Frye, and whoever they hire as the OC, will be as big hire as it gets for this regime. They must not only evaluate the Phins QB position correctly, but the talent to surround that position. Just look at how much talent at receiver Allen has!

While we don’t know if Watson will go to the Jets or Stafford to the Pats, the Bills DO have Allen and plenty of talent around him. Right now Miami is looking up at both the team and their quarterback. With or without Watson and Stafford in the division, Tua must raise his game to an elite level and get help around him to take the AFCE title.

