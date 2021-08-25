Vegas Gives Statistical Odds for Phins

Vegas set their odds on the production of the Phins players in 2021

Vegas posted their Regular Season ‘player props’, which is interesting to see what the predictions are for specific player stats for this upcoming season is or super fun to bet on. As a Dolphins homer, I’m betting on the overs of all the Dolphin players, just to have something added to cheer for. Unfortunately, I’m sure to lose some because not all these players will not go over the totals. Overall, ‘Vegas’ is giving the Dolphins players some respect.

Tua looks to easily surpass 2020

For Tua, they have his touchdowns at over 24.5 and total passing yards at over 4,000.50, which is about middle of the pack compared to other QBs. In addition, his interceptions are at under 10.5. This would be a solid season for Tua and brush off all the negative talk if he hits these numbers, much less surpasses them.

Tua definitely has more weapons this season and will have a full 17 games to reach these stats, so he can hit both the ‘overs’ on TD’s and yards passing. It would also be great for him to also go under 10.5 interceptions. If he continues to show his ability to protect the football and Miami can actually run the football, this is very doable. Hitting these marks would be a decent statistical season and driving force for the Dolphins have real success in the 2021 Season.

How does Vegas see the other players in the Phins roster?

For individual players receiving Touchdown totals: Parker is ‘over’ 4.5 T.D.s at -155, Waddle ‘over’ 5 T.D.s at -105, Gesicki ‘over’ 5 T.D.s at -120, and Fuller ‘over’ 5 T.D.s at -105.

The main thing that would prevent Parker from scoring at least 5 touchdowns this season would be his health, which unfortunately is a big ‘IF’ considering he has been banged up most of his career… and is already dealing with hamstring issues now. Probably the best odds of the bunch with the best pay per head services is Gesicki, who had 5 touchdowns in 2019 and 6 in 2020. In little exposure this preseason, Gesicki has shown to be a favorite target of Tua and a BIG producer. And with Gesicki in a contract year, he has a very good chance to improve on his individual statistical totals this year.

Myles Gaskin has his ‘over’ rushing yards at 750.50 and his rushing plus receiving yards at 1095.50. Whether he can hit those totals or not is ALL about how well the offensive line plays… and how much Miami will split his workload with Brown and Ahmed. Even if the O-line blocks well, Brown and Ahmed being productive will limit Gaskins opportunities, which might not be a bad thing for our offense if we have multiple running backs contributing.

Vegas sees the workload being spread out among the receivers

For receiving yardage statistics, Parker is at over 810.50, Waddle at 750.50, Gesicki at 685.50, and Fuller at 875.50. Surprisingly, Fuller is listed as the player with the highest receiving yardage total and that’s with him missing the first game due to suspension! A big part of that is because of Fuller’s big play threat and his high yards per catch average from last year of 16.6.

Amazingly, each of these players are playmakers, so it will be quite the show to see how it all shakes out. Again, Gesicki is the best bet here in my eyes for the same reasons as above: it’s his contract year and he seems to have better chemistry with Tua at the moment then the other players. Gesicki also looks to be a major matchup nightmare down the seam of a defense that will give him chunk yards to add to his stats.

Defense gets a thumbs up from Vegas

In the sacks category Ogbah has the odds of ‘over’ 7.5 at -125, and Phillips ‘over’ is 6 at -120. Both these feel pretty spot on, but if both players do hit the ‘over’, it will be a good sign for our pass rush.

Lastly, Howard is over 4.5 +130 for interceptions, which means if you risk $100 you will win $130 if he goes over. Surprisingly, the under 4.5 is the favorite to happen? This would be a far cry from the 10 interceptions Howard put up last year. Clearly, the odds makers are betting that there is no way Howard is going to come close to that total of 10! When you think about it, would this really be surprising? Team have to be planning to throw away from Howard this season and attack the other cover defenders. This would obviously lead to less interception opportunities…

… But, hopefully he can still get his hands on some footballs this year!

Overall, Vegas is turning positive on the Phins

Normally, ‘Vegas’ has a unfriendly take on the Dolphins heading into the season. It’s good to see some positive movement in their eyes. While this one isn’t a super positive prediction, it does show a trend up in the eyes of those who have a ton of money riding on their evaluations. So, which of these players do you feel will have the best chance to go over the total?

