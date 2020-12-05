Tua: To Be Or Not To Be V.S. Cincy?

Will Tua or Fitz start against the Bengals?

With two quality options, the Miami Dolphins are in a great and also confusing place with their starting quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick is an excellent short-term answer and Tua Tagovailoa is a great prospect for the future… and maybe even the best option now. But, right or wrong, Tua was benched against the Broncos and then suffered a thumb injury in practice the following week that has him possibly missing his second game. The problem is the Cinncinati Bengals are the perfect tune-up game for Tua to reclaim leadership of the offense before a very tough stretch to close out the season.

The best-case scenario is Tua plays… if healthy

Obviously, Tua would be best served to knock off the rust and continuing to build chemistry with the receivers before the monumental challenge of beating the Chiefs next week. No, the Bengals aren’t a gimme’ win. Still, let’s be real though, the difficulty level between the Bengals and defending Super Bowl champs is at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Clearly, pressure and being forced to go past his first reads speeds up the game too fast for Tua. This is a normal problem for a rookie. But, for Tua, it’s magnified because he missed half of his college season in 2019, missed preseason, and has only played three and a half games as a pro. Only live reps against tough defenses… and learning to overcome them will get Tua over the hump. This is the natural progression for all rookie QBs.

This is why Tua being healthy enough to play this week will be a huge help to his success this season. Notice how I said this season and not his career? Tua could struggle all this season and come back next year and be lights out. As I’ve said before, the opposite could be true as well, look at Baker Mayfield. Beyond absolutely terrible play over many weeks or a serious injury, it will take time to find out what Tua is capable of doing in the NFL.

Tua starts and wins, the path is clear

So if Tua starts and wins the path is clear, but what if he misses his second game? You can bet with the best pay per head services that this is where the conundrum begins. With the playoffs on the line, starting a rusty and young Tua could cost the Dolphins a shot at the postseason. Of course, missing the playoffs might be less valuable than how an experienced Tua will affect the future of Miami winning a Super Bowl.

Some Phins fans want Fitz to take a crack at the Playoffs and some want Miami to go all-in with Tua no matter what. I don’t think there is an absolutely clear cut answer. I can see both sides and find myself flip-flopping back and forth.

I just want what’s best for the Phins.

The reality is that only time will tell what will happen and what is best. But, if Tua starts tomorrow, it will make the future much clearer. What a big day tomorrow. The good news is the Phins have more quarterbacks than they know what to do with! Go Phins!!!

