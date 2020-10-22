‘Tua Time’ Move Feels More Gase than Flores

Brian Flores hasn’t handle the transition to ‘Tua Time’ very well

Seeing Tua start against the L.A. Rams is the most exciting moment for Phins fans in a decade. There’s no doubt that everyone is rooting for Tua to do well because he’s a great kid with great talent. If Tua can stay healthy, the future in South Florida will be very bright. But, the ‘Tua Time’ decision has been a disaster. Unfortunately, it feels like it’s been handled by ‘Adam Gase’ more than a Brian Flores. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s post demotion interview made it clear that the transition from Fitzpatrick to Tua isn’t smooth. You can’t help but feel this was a stick in the eye to the regime. Despite some media heads bashing Fitzpatrick, the reality is the blame falls squarely on the leaker from Tua’s camp and Brian Flores.

First, layout the timeline:

The decision to go with Tua seems to have come after two weeks ago since Flores declared Tua wasn’t ready with his ‘if I was his father’ speech. Tua was told Tuesday about the decision. Someone Tua talked to spilled the beans to the media lightning quick. Fitzpatrick was also told on Tuesday and it seems to be after Tua. Most Dolphins players found out about the switch via the news through the leak.

Now, from a talent level, draft pedigree, and future potential, this move is a no-brainer. There’s no way that this move wasn’t expected at some point. Clearly, you don’t need the pay per head services to see that Tua has a higher ceiling and is the Phins’ future. So, this isn’t about blaming Tua or that he isn’t the better player long term. These points aren’t debatable.

But, there is far more to this move than the above.

First, pattern lends to prediction.

Remember around the draft it leaked out that Tua had a ‘Weird meeting with the Dolphins? The whole week leading up to the draft fans had to listen to ‘why would the Dolphins make Tua feel weird’? Well, this is the second leak from the Tua’s camp. Flores must get Tua to clear this up so it doesn’t happen again… or it will bite the Dolphins in the tail again.

Second, we know this isn’t how Brian Flores wanted this to go down… but, he’s the Head Coach, so the bucks stop with him. The bottom line is Flores screwed the pooch in several ways. Also, why isn’t the leak from Tua’s camp or Brian Flores’s mishandling a bigger storyline?

How did Flores screw this up?

Why not give Fitzpatrick the respect of a leader and tell him first? How about giving Fitz a day to process it and tell his family? Tell him on Monday and then Tua and the team Tuesday? That would be a normal protocol. Intended or not, Flores disrespected the starter and went to the rookie first and got chomped in the rear with a leak. It’s hard for me to say it, but Flores deserves the flak. Flores has preached endlessly about competition, communication, loyalty. Who is most responsible for the Dolphins being 3-3 now? How was Flores loyal to Fitzpatrick by telling him second? Tua was able to tell his family, but Fitzpatrick’s family found out through the media. How did Tua win the job through competition? Flores has opined endlessly that it’s all about winning the next game. If Tua comes out and wins this week and beyond, then at least this part is resolved. But, what if he doesn’t? Tua is super talented, but what if things don’t break right around him? It will get much harder for both Tua and Flores this season with the media constantly bringing up Fitzpatrick. Despite Fitzpatrick not being as talented as Tua or in the long term picture, the players love him and he is the main reason the 2020 Phins are 3-3. How will the vets take this should Tua suffer the usual rookie hiccups and costs the Phins games?

This ugly look was so unnecessary

Brian Flores is beloved by fans and players because he talks the talk and walks the walk and holds to his ideals. Has this hurt or helped his credibility? I can’t see how it has helped it. Bottom line: Tua plays well and this will all disappear… but, what if he doesn’t? This negativity didn’t need to happen. All it would have taken is just some common sense about the gravity of the situation. All Flores needed to do is be who he has been.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane

Remember in 2016 when Ryan Tannehill went down? The Dolphins had an excellent run with Matt Moore leading them to the playoffs. Expectations were high and Gase was thought of highly by the media, fans, and the players. But, after Tannehill went down again in the 2017 Training Camp, instead of sticking with Moore who was beloved by the players, Gase signed Jay Cutler and made him the de facto starter.

Gase had preached from Day 1 that veterans had the right to fight for their job and new guys must earn their spot. He trashed that high-talk by just handing Culter the job. Gase followed up the hire with a private meeting with the players about why he was breaking his code. The players were unhappy but deferred to their coach. Gase was wrong, continued with Culter despite the poor results while Moore sitting in the wings, and lost the team mid-way through the season.

Winning is the ultimate ointment

Now, I’m not saying Flores is Gase. No, siree! What I am saying is that a leader contradicting his message can be disastrous… and this has the potential to be disastrous. Flores is a young coach, so let’s give him some slack. If Tua does play well enough, then despite some miscues, the players will move on without a hitch. The reality is winning games is the end all be all, so let’s hope Tua does well… and even better wins. Go Phins!!!

