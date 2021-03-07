The Growing Idea of A Phins Trade Back!

Phins trading back from the #3 pick is growing on me

While I’ve said for a while that I’d love for Miami to ‘go all Alabama’ in the first round by selecting WR DaVonte Smith and RB Najee Harris…

… The value in trading back from the 3rd overall has grown on me more and more. Now, when I think of all the possibilities this move could create, my hope is that Chris Grier decides to trade out and pick up even more 1st Round picks.

Having multiple 1st Round picks in the draft is pretty sweet and I don’t want it to end just yet. Now, I know having multiple 1st Round picks can’t go on forever, but if we play our cards right, this gravy train could go on for quite a bit longer.

That sure does sound nice!

Let’s hash-out a trade back

Miami has the huge luxury of entering their second draft in a row with multiple 1st Round draft picks. Clearly, if a partner can be found, a trade back can give Miami at least an extra 1st round pick in 2022. Considering some analysts have as many as five quarterbacks being selected in the 1st round of this year’s draft, an early run on QBs is very possible. This could make Miami’s 3rd Overall pick prime real estate for a team looking to jump ahead and select their franchise QB of the future, especially if the Jets don’t select a QB at #2.

The most likely scenario is the Jets take a quarterback and only three QBs go in the Top 10. Still, with the 3rd pick in the draft, Miami should be able to get a nice haul in a trade back.

Plenty of teams should be interested in finding their QB of the future and willing to trade up.

#6 Pick: Eagles (if they aren’t sold on Hurts) #7 Pick: Lions (if they aren’t sold on Goff) #8 Pick: Panthers (if they aren’t on Bridgewater) #9 Pick: Broncos (if they aren’t sold on Lock) #10 Pick: Cowboys (if they don’t lock up Prescott or want a plan B in 2022) #12 Pick: 49ers (if they aren’t sold on Garoppolo) #15 Pick: Patriots (definitely would avoid that at all costs) #19 Pick: Redskins have no one at QB. #24 Pick: Pittsburgh (if looking to plan ahead for post Rothlisberger era)

Desperate teams have made insane deals in the past

Yes, if Miami has the chance to trade back, it could put them out of the running of the top two wide receivers in the draft in Smith and Chase. However, there is another pass-catching playmaker who would be perfect to select after a short trade-back:

Some of the best football software see Tight End Kyle Pitts Florida as having every look of ‘special’ to him. I know Tight Ends aren’t normally selected in the Top 10 of a draft and it’s not a Phins position of major need, but let me make a case for Pitts anyway.

Pitts is being heralded as one of the best Tight End prospects in recent memory. He is a ‘chess piece’ type of player that some analysts are claiming could be the next Travis Kelce. Pitts is 6’6” 246 pounds and was a junior last year and had 43 receptions for 770 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a 17.9 yards per catch average! He was an absolute matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. and would be a similar issue for NFL opposing defenses.

A two-tight end monster could light up the Phins offense

Yes, I know we have an up-and-coming TE in Mike Gesicki. However, don’t forget Miami loved utilizing their Tight Ends in the passing game last year. The trio of Gesicki, Smythe, and Shaheen, had a combined 91 receptions, 1,061 yards, and 11 touchdowns, which is production Miami has not seen at that position in decades. Having a pass-catching playmaking TE like Pitts added could arguably give the Dolphins the best TE group in the entire NFL. Also, let’s not forget that Flores was a part of the Patriots Super Bowl-winning team that tore teams apart on offense with their two-headed TE monster duo of Gronk and Hernandez.

Maybe the Phins could bring in their own two-headed monster for Tua to get him back on track?!

Even if Miami doesn’t see Pitts as an option, the trade back is the right move. The Phins are getting close to being in a good place as a team… but they still need more help. A couple of extra blue-chips picks could be just what the doctor ordered!

So what are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans’ thoughts about the Phins trading back and selecting Pitts?

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook