Phins have plenty of reasons why them must beat the Colts!

This season is the first time 17 games will be played in Regular Season, making it a bit more challenging for every team. While many predicted as tough start to the Miami Dolphins 2021 Season, this awkward start wasn’t what was expected. Yes, the quality of their opponents so far has been high, and it doesn’t help they were without Tua and will be without him for a few more. Still, the Dolphins haven’t plenty of reason for making this a must win… Starting with they will be Honoring Don Shula before kickoff.

Colts are an early crossroads

Miami has been the underdog in each of the first 3 games, but they had a golden opportunity to come away with the win last week against a quality team in the Raiders. It’s a shame because Miami will likely be competing with the Raiders for a playoff spot at the end of the season–if the Phins can turn it around. A playoff team has to win that type of game. The Dolphins unfortunately didn’t, which now makes this upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts all the more important.

The Colts are 0-3, but they have had a murderous schedule themselves. Indianapolis lost close games to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans, who have a combined 6-3 record, which is the same combined record of Miami’s first 3 opponents. The Dolphins can’t sleep on this matchup because the Colts are by far the best 0-3 team in the league, and their Coach Frank Reich is a good coach with a talented roster.

You can bet with best pay per head that Miami must find some kind of identity on offense to have success going forward. Brissett threw the ball 49 times for 215 yards, which is an absolutely terrible 4.4 yards per pass play average. Honestly I don’t know if I ever saw a QB throw that many times in a game and have a sub 5.0 yards per pass average. What’s even more insane is that we ran the ball 27 times for 133 yards which was a 4.9 yards per run average. That should never happen in the NFL where a team throws almost double then what they run and still throw for less per play then run per play.

Phins offense will be key to the success of this season

The Dolphins added all this speed to the offense in Waddle, Fuller, and bringing back Wilson along with Grant, and we aren’t even opening up the offense and taking shots down field. Waddle had 12 catches last game for 58 yards with 4.8 yards per catch average. For a guy that is arguably one of the fastest players in the NFL it’s clear he isn’t being used correctly, along with the rest of our offense weapons.

This ‘two offensive coordinator experiment’ doesn’t seem to be working. The first thing Flores does this week should be to make one of those guys the main offensive coordinator. We spoke about this before, this is Flores’ big issue so far. In 3 years, he is on his 3rd and 4th offensive Coordinators. Personally, I would have preferred O’Shea, but that ship has sailed. The way this season is going it looks like there will be a 5th offensive Coordinator next year.

The Dolphins are finally a favorite for the first time this year, but barely at -1 at home. That’s scary being home against a 0-3 team and barely even being favored. Miami needs to find a way to win this game for their season and to honor the great Don Shula. A loss isn’t the end of the season, but definitely isn’t good for our hope to make the playoffs!

What are the thoughts of the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans on this upcoming game?

