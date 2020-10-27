The Bar Is High! Will Phins & Tua Fly?

Tua is at the heart of all the Phins success

The Dolphins are on a roll winning 3 out of the 4 last games with back-to-back blowout victories as they head into the Rams game. This isn’t something Phins fans are accustomed to. So, the Dolphins’ decision to change it up in their push to the playoffs, instead of continuing the momentum, was a bit of a shocker. One way or the other, stirring the pot with the switch at quarterback will be a seminal moment in Phins lore. Miami’s move from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was playing some of the best football of his entire career, to go with the phenom rookie Tua Tagovailoa is now what the 2020 Season is ALL about. How this move plays out will determine everything in both the short and long term.

Get your popcorn ready Phin fans!!

Now don’t get me wrong, I was clamoring for Miami to select Tua for over a year leading up to the draft. When he landed in their lap at #5, I flew out of my seat. However, I was hoping that Tua would follow the model of the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes. After all, we do have Marvin Allen in our Front Office, who was highly responsible for drafting Mahomes.

It seemed Miami would follow the template the Cheifs set for Mahomes, especially since Tua was coming off a major injury. The Phins had a capable starter in Fitzpatrick like the Chiefs had in Alex Smith, who would allow the rookie to marinated on the bench, get acclimated to the life of a professional QB, and fully recover from his hip injury.

Mahomes played in the final game of his first season because the Chiefs had already locked up a playoff spot, so Tua’s mop-up duty against the Jets seemed something similar.

‘The Plan’ appeared to be on track.

As well all know, the Chiefs went postseason with Smith, and then the next year, Mahomes took over. After a 50 T.D. season in 2018, Mahomes led the Cheifs to their first Super Bowl win in 2019 and is now poised to repeat in 2020.

One helluva’ recipe. Sign me up for even half of that!…

… But, Brian Flores has decided to change the plan. To be fair, Flores has been ahead of the curve and nailed many controversial decisions so far. This one though is his most crucial one yet.

Go Tua!

The Tua Plan’ will cut the Mahomes script in half

Miami wasn’t coming into this season as a playoff team like the Chiefs in Mahomes rookie season. However, Fitzpatrick was the heart and soul of this team. You can see the players loved playing with and for him. Whatever you say about ‘Fitztragic’ he’s a huge reason why we are even 3-3. With the Patriots losing and the Bills stumbling, there’s a real chance to make the playoffs.

Why not stick with the hot hand and see where it goes? We fans have waited long enough to see the Dolphins become a factor late in the season. Couldn’t we wait for a few more games to see if Fitz can stay ‘Fitzmagic’?

We all know Tua is the future… but is he the best option for now?

Brian Flores certainly thinks so. And given everything Flores has said so far, in his eyes Tua is the best thing for this playoff push.

Great leaders make hay running against the grain

Now, the bar is raised high. Tua will enter his first start with enormous pressure on him. Not only is he taking over for a hot Fitz, who was leading a hot team, but he’ll face the NFL’s best pass rusher in Aaron Donald.

Donald is a 2 time NFL Defensive Player of the year, 6 time Pro Bowl, and 2nd in the league with 8 sacks. Even though Miami’s offensive line has improved, this is their biggest test of the season. But hey, let’s put in the rookie in with a checkered injury past. I sure hope he makes it through this first game. You know he’ll get hit on Sunday.

Sorry, if I sound negative…

… But, when you want to a player as bad as I wanted Tua to be a Phin, you get nervous, especially considering the Dolphins 20 years of bad luck.

How long did we hear about the curse of Marino? I sure don’t want to hear the curse of Fitzmagic against one of my favorite college players ever… should Tua struggle.

The best bookie website software on the market already has the opening line with the Rams as a road favorite against the Dolphins at -3.5. This will definitely be a big test. It will reveal how good the Dolphins really are this season… and if Flores went with the best player at QB this upcoming Sunday.

Both Flores and Tua are like David going against Goliath.

Only great leaders can read the future to make the right moves today

Obviously, Tua will have a better career than Fitzpatrick. Still, I just don’t like the timing of this move. It would take a total disaster to go back to Fitzpatrick. That would be the worst-case scenario all the way around and leaves fans looking to next season… again. Also, anything short of a Miami upset victory will bring a negative media narrative all week. Who wants to hear that noise? It felt so good to finally hear all that positive talk about Miami.

There’s no going back now. The page has been turned, so buckle up. If Tua is truly great and Flores is as wise as he has been in the past, maybe there’s new and greater magic entering South Florida than Fitzmagic?!

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans’ thoughts about how Miami will respond in Tua’s first game as the starter?

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook