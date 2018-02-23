Tannenbaum: DON’T Restructure Contracts

Hey Tannenbaum! Giving guarantees to over-the-hill non-performers is nuts

Tannenbaum: Discipline = Fiscal Responsibility

The current Miami Dolphins regime might not care, but tomorrow always comes for a franchise. Owners, management, coaches, players, and even fans come and go. The franchise remains. Windows of success open and close. Even the master of long-term success, Don Shula, had a bitter taste in 95′ of the ‘all in’ and spend big move. Indeed, the franchises that keep their eyes long range are the most likely to succeed and sustain.

Now 1995’s big spend was on Free Agents. Notably, the latest Armando Salguero rumor is that 2018 might be focused on restructured contracts. Either way, the per head sportsbook sites are betting it’s es no bueno!

I read (and enjoy) nearly all of Salguero’s articles (among many other writers), so I don’t say this lightly. I hope all the talk of restructuring Pouncey, Kiko, Suh, or Jones is total B.S. on his part… or Miami’s P.R. Department. I could digest a Ryan Tannehill restructure. He will be here no matter what for the next 2 years… but the other four… ARE YOU HIGH!

The Dolphins brass completely abandoned fiscal discipline last season when they panicked and went all in for Jay Cutler. That $10 million would have otherwise carried over to this season’s CAP. That left them much lighter in CAP space this season… and they were already desperately short to begin with.

Lack of fiscal responsibility compounds… till it breaks you

That missing $10 mill could have been 66% of Landry’s Franchise Tag. The restructure of Suh in 2016, that moved roughly $4 mil extra into this year’s CAP, would have been another 25%. Together, those two moves alone would have paid Landry’s bill. Now just consider… what if that money had been used to sign Landry long term last year?

Instead, the Phins are at negative $7.5 million and the cuts coming of Thomas and Timmons will barely inch then into the black.

I hear from plenty of fans that they are hoping Miami restructures some big contracts for more maneuverability this season. We fans are desperate for success and sometimes the future gets lost. So I get it, but I don’t think it’s wise… anybody remember Popeye’s Whimpy?

The 2019 Season will certainly come for the Miami Dolphins…

…even if Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier, and Adam Gase won’t be around wearing aqua.

Now I do believe there’s plenty of hope for the Trifecta… I don’t think this team is as far away as many believe. But if they are here or not, having a better CAP situation in 2019 will be beneficial to whomever is in charge.

It’s time for Tannenbaum to stop borrowing from Peter to pay Paul

The restructure of Suh’s contract in 2016 brought a load of relief. It’s nothing to sneeze at lowering Suh’s price in 2016 by $18 million! That’s a lot. And since it was the first season of a new HC… alright, I get it. Like a Tannenhill restructure sorta’ makes sense. But I’ll say it again, the restructured sticker price of Suh in 2016 is an extra $4.5 million over the next 4 seasons (2017-20). That alone is nearly enough to sign 2018’s entire draft class! You can only play Russian Roulette so long before you loss.

This regime needs to bite the bullet and make the hard decisions now. Else that same bullet will be used to put them or another regime down in the near future.

Tannenbaum, please stop being Whimpy… don’t restructure anymore contracts. With our luck, Suh goes down for a season sucking up almost 15% of the CAP with him, Kiko is stuck as a sieve on this defense for 2 more seasons, or Pouncey is locked in for $ 9 mill and sitting on the sidelines for the season. STOP. THIS. MADNESS. Be wise. Be a pro and think long term… as if the Franchise is paramount to your job…. because it is.

