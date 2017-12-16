Spotlight Match Up: Jordan Phillips Versus Richie Incognito

Phillips appears to have turned the corner on his lazy label

Jordan Phillips has always had talent equal to his size: HUGE. But dating back to college, when it came to consistency of effort, he has played mouse small…

…This though hasn’t been the case over the last few weeks. And the positive effect of Phillips high motor on the Dolphins defense has been nothing short of tremendous.

Davon Godchaux has been a steal of a 5th Round pick and even took the starting role from Phillips in camp. Godchaux was a lunch pail kinda’ guy who out worked Phillips talent. It was starting to look like Phillips was on his way out and Godchaux’s play was greasing the way.

But in a rare positive outcome for the Miami Dolphins, not only has Godchaux delivered this season, but Phillips has stepped up in recent weeks to become a real force.

Now Phillips needs to demonstrate this new found revelation of professionalism for more than a few games before his lazy stigma can be put to bed. This is why this game in Buffalo will be a great litmus test to see if Phillips really has a new motor.

There are only a handful of people in the world that are big, agile, and fast

Fin Fans are intimately aware that Richie Incognito is a stud of a Guard. Richie is a combination of both talent and high octane effort. Without a doubt, Richie will give Phillips his most difficult test of the season. There will be no better test to see what Phillips is really made of these days. Only 100% on every play will cut it. Anything less and Phillips will get exposed.

This match up will certainly be a major spotlight for me during the game and in film review.

While I anticipate Godchaux to lose more than win against Richie, I expect at least a near stalemate between Richie and Phillips.

Anything more or less will be an eye opener in regards to Phillips.

Last week against the Pats, Phillips was hitting on all cylinders in every area of his game. Of course, he was facing Joe Thuney, who is young and been struggling. The exact opposite of Richie. Nevertheless, Phillips did what he was supposed to do against a lesser talent: dominate.

Below are a few examples of Phillips showing maximum effort. The first play demonstrates his ability to stand up to the double team. And unlike the past, he did it all game. In second play, he could have easily stood and watched the play finish up. Phillips didn’t. I bet that hit was felt–man did I love that play. In the last clip, Phillips gets his well talked about cheap shot. But bad wheel and all, Phillips came out on the next drive and continued to make his presence felt for the remainder of the game.

Phillips has a burst off the snap that’s amazing for a guy that big

The biggest surprise against the Pats in regards to Phillips play was the pass rush and the interference of the passing lanes he generated. His ability to press the pocket, pressure, sack, and get a hand up was tremendous for a man that massive. The more I watch his tape, the more impressed I became of the possibilities… if this level of play continues.

Now before you say, “Don’t crown his ass yet.” I’m not. But if this level of effort and consistency continues, I’ll have the coronation soon. The only thing ever holding Phillips back was Phillips. Maybe the light has gone on? Maybe it was just a nice stretch and he’ll go back to sleep? We’ll get a strong indication of what the truth is after he squares off against Richie. Go Fins!!!

