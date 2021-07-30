Slice It Howeva’: Howard Camp ‘Injury’ Is Bad

Injury history resurfaces or was it a contract negotiation tactic for Howard?

Xavien Howard said he showed up for Training Camp because as he was a “professional”. Later, “X” followed up the comment with a contradiction by saying he was just here not ‘to lose money’. As a guy who loves words, I’d like to point out to Howard the definition of professional… in case he doesn’t know:

(1): characterized by or conforming to the technical or ethical standards of a profession (2): exhibiting a courteous, conscientious, and generally businesslike manner in the workplace

Showing up for the cash isn’t being professional, it’s called self-interest. Now, there’s nothing wrong with doing something to get some extra scratch! I love to get paid as much as the next guy, but pissing down someone’s back and calling it rain is either lying, ignorant, or delusional.

Such is the soap opera of…

…”How the World Turns” with Xavien Howard

Everything felt great as I edited Jimmy Bourbon’s article about Howard showing up to camp…

…, not an hour after the ‘digital ink’ was dry things flipped when Howard demanded a trade post-practice. And now on “How the World Turns” with Xavien Howard, he has had a minor injury and was a spectator at practice for Day 2.

Is Howard really injured, faking it, or exaggerating? Really, it’s anyone’s guess. Whatever the truth is, this is bad news for the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard relationship.

When you consider Howard asked for ‘only $4 mill’ moved from his future contract to the 2021 Season and the Dolphins balked, clearly there is an impasse between their star corner and Chris Grier and Brian Flores. The money in NFL terms is a pittance–sad to hear for most of us, so it seems clear that they must be tired of Howard’s prima donna attitude. It would seem with his Day 1 proclamation to be traded that his demands mid-way through last season to get paid or be traded were true.

Is the Phins brass tired enough to be forced into a trade?

Given the model Flores has built the team on, this kind of attitude can’t sit well with the Phins Head Coach. But, what will this defense and the 2021 Miami Dolphins be without Xavien Howard?

The reality is, if Howard is Jakeing it or really hurt, either way, it’s reason to move on from Howard and his huge contract demands.

Injured or jakeing it, Howard is cementing his inconsistent legacy

In my little side Phins gig, I spoke in length a week ago on how if Howard plays hardball the Dolphins will be bent over a barrel and jammed up the tailpipe of a pickle with the Howard situation. The worst-case scenario seems to be playing out.

Should the Phins meet Howard’s demands they’d better start praying quickly that he doesn’t have one full season every three years. Beyond trashing your team concept, running the risk of injury, further money demands, ballooning an already outrageous allocation of money to one position, Miami would be shelving their 2020 1st Round pick at cornerback for at least 2-3 years from starting.

What to do, what to do?

While moving on from Howard would compromise the 2021 Season and drop the talent level a ton, it does feel like it would be a safer bet with the pay per head services for long-term stability. After all this regime has been all about the long-term plan?

Sad to say, but looks like another star bites the dust. Let’s hope for a Hail Mary miracle on this one. Go Phins!!!

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook