So Your Saying The Dolphins Have A Chance…

As a jaded fan, I don’t see it happening, but the chance of it happening isn’t zero

Even after the Miami Dolphins disappointing performance against the Buffalo Bills and everything but the kitchen sink stacked against the Dolphins to make the Post Season, they’re still those who honesty believe the Fins are still ‘alive’ for the playoffs.

God bless your soul.. really! I admire your hope.

Yeah, I guess from a purely mathematical view, even though the chances are slimmer than Boss Hog missing his breakfast (about a 4%), there is a possibility. In this I’m reminded of the great American philosopher Lloyd Christmas:

Okay, let’s look at the Dolphins ‘path’ to the Post Season.

Miami MUST win their last 2 games… but that’s just a drop in the bucket for a Playoff miracle to happen.

The first game against the Chiefs has the best pay per head sites putting the Dolphins at a double digit underdog at +10.5.

Not an easy first step.

Yes, the line did open at +12 and has come down since.

Even with the slight drop in the line, Miami must play like they did against the New England Patriots two weeks ago to get the win.

But the Chiefs won’t be like the Gronkless Pats were as Pro Bowl Tight End Travis Kelce will be playing.You can bet Coach Andy Reid is going to make sure he gets his star TE heavily involved in the offensive game plan.

Hey, there’s a chance, so I can’t say it’s impossible… but sure won’t put money on it

If Miami can somehow find a way to win against Kansas City and then get a win against Buffalo, then they’re still going to need a mountain of help.

Here you go:

The Patriots must win this weekend against Buffalo; Tennessee Titans must lose their two remaining games; Baltimore Ravens must lose both of their 2 remaining games; and the LA Chargers and the Oakland Raiders must each lose one of their last two remaining games.

Say that in one breathe.

The Ravens are the biggest sticking point as they have a pretty easy last two games against the Colts, where they are a -13.5 favorite at home this Saturday, and then on the road against the 5-9 Bengals.

So as you can see that even though Miami is still mathematically alive, they may have a better chance of winning the lottery then having ALL these scenarios happen. But hey, as long as you’re not betting the house, why not! Enjoy and I hope you are right… because there is still a chance. GO FINS!!!

