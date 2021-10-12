Phins Must, MUST! Win in London

It’s as critical a win for the Phins as it gets!

The Miami Dolphins are 1-4 and have been downright terrible in the 2021 Season! Sure, we knew that the first 5 games were going to be the toughest and most brutal of our schedule, but not like this. There was a lot of hope coming into this season, compared to past years. Unfortunately, the Dolphins have regressed in all facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. And now, in only Week 6, the 2021 Phins Season–and maybe far more than that–is at a very serious cross roads.

There’s no way around it, the Dolphins must win this week. Nothing short of victory will keep this franchise out of a hard nosedive.

Will London Bridge fall down for the Phins?

The Dolphins haven’t won since Brissett was forced to play for the injured Tua. Now, Brissett hasn’t been anything special, but the problem is clearly not only him. Our defense has given up over 30 points in 3 out of 5 games. Last year we only gave up 30 points in 5 games! Tom Brady and the Bucs absolutely embarrassed our defense last week, and it’s hard to say if we hit rock bottom… yet! A loss to the 0-5 Jaguars would be THE rock bottom and could be the thing that ejects this regime down the road.

Forget any talk of playoffs right now! The Dolphins must take this one game because a loss to the 0-5 Jaguars will not only tell us this season is lost, but it will tell us that we to rebuild next year as well. There’s talk that Tua is throwing and could and should be cleared to play this weekend in London. I’m not saying Tua is a franchise QB… or not, but I do think if he can play this week, he will be a upgrade for our offense. Tua could be the much needed spark to get this team this critical win.

Phins in a death struggle with 0-5 Jags

The Jaguars are one of only two teams that have yet to win this season. You can bet they are hungry for a win and will play aggressive with a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude. While Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lit it up with a meager 59.4 completion percentage, 6 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, he’s been a dual threat with his legs, something Miami has always struggled with. Lawrence has added a 110 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games rushing and could prove a problem for the Dolphins defense.

Miami must get pressure on Lawrence early and often and not let him get comfortable… but, also contain him.

On offense, Miami must get their best players more involved. We mentioned how pathetically used Gaskin was in the Colts game, and at least they found a way to get him involved in the Bucs game. While Gaskin only had 5 carries for 25 yards (5.0 YPC!), he was the leading pass catcher with 10 catches for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns! We must find ways to get him the ball along with Gesicki, Parker, Williams and Waddle.

The Best Football Software has the Dolphins as the -3.5 point favorite in the early London game. If the Dolphins want to have any chance of changing the script on this current season, they must win this game against the Jaguars. A loss on Sunday would been London Bridge has fallen and someone is getting fired.

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans thoughts about this upcoming game?

