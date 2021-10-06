Phins Must Dramatically Improve… NOW!

The Phins have little leeway left in the 2021 Season

The Dolphins are off to a dismal 1-3 start with a short trip to Tampa Bay next to take on their old friend and Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. Considering how bad the Dolphins looked last week against the Colts, it’s hard to know what to expect in this upcoming game against a much better opponent. But, you never know…

I still think Coach Flores is the right man for the job and believe he can get the Phins to play better on the road against the Bucs. However, playing better probably will not translate into getting a victory. Basically, Miami is in a no lose situation because every sportsbook software has the Dolphins as a huge underdog! The Phins are a double digit underdog at +11.5. No one is giving the Dolphins a chance in this game.

Win or lose, Miami must show improvement!

I expect Flores to at least be very aggressive in this game since everyone is writing them off. The only way Miami has a shot to get the upset is with a great effort combined with smart and aggressive play. A optimistic take is the Dolphins have had success against Brady in the past–probably more than any other team in the league. Also, you can bet that Flores is going to do his best to send a lot of defensive pressure against Brady, since that’s been the only way to beating the ‘immortal one’. Miami will likely be down Byron Jones, meaning Noah Igbinoghene will play a vital role. Talk about a great chance for the kid to get redemption!

At the very least, the offense must stop all these three and outs! This lopsided Time of Possession is a big taxer on our defense. Game after game, the defense gets worn out by the 2nd Half, which was clearly evident in the last contest against the Colts.

Miami needs to find a way to get Parker and Gesicki involved in the offense game plan right from the start. The staff and Jacoby Brissett can’t wait to get them involved late in the second half. These two are both very big targets and it shouldn’t be hard to just design a few plays to target these two players and at least get them involved in the game plan. Tampa is paper thin in the secondary with all their injuries. This does offer Miami some hope.

Time for the Dolphins offense to wake up!!!

The Dolphins need to find an identity and game plan on offense because all this talent is being absolutely wasted. Also, Gaskin needs to play more, instead of Brown, since he has been by far the most effective running back we have had over the last season and half. He is a shifty run that also runs hard, but giving him 2 carries last week is downright sad.

I would obviously love to see the Dolphins go into Tampa and upset Brady and the Bucs, but it’s really hard to imagine that after the way this team has been playing. Jacoby Brissett looks like he can’t throw the ball downfield. Whether or not Tua can be a franchise QB, there’s no doubt that Tua is better than Brissett. Tua is on schedule to play the week after in London against the Jaguars. A Jaguars team that’s in turmoil with the Meyer ‘scandal’ and not very good could be the spark this offense and Tua desperately need. In the meantime, it appears the Dolphins are headed for a 1-4 start.

What are the rest of the Phins News fans thoughts on this upcoming game?

