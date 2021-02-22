Phins Current LB Group Is Thin

Phins are far less conventional than most NFL teams at linebacker

The Miami Dolphins hasn’t had great linebacker play in over a decade… especially at middle linebacker. The good news is that the flexible defense of Brian Flores allows ‘different kinds’ of linebackers, so the exposure of the prototypical LBs on the roster has been limited. For the most part, the jobs of the Phins ‘conventional linebackers’ were as specialists, so the lack of production and flexibility from these linebackers didn’t cripple the defense’s overall success. But, at a certain point, Miami must move past these limitations at linebacker, one way or the other, if they want to have a truly elite defense. Will it be this offseason or the next when GM Chris Grier spends big resources at the position?

Phins recent history at LB hasn’t been terrible

Miami has had some bright spots at linebacker since Zach Thomas moved one, but they’ve been few and far between. Joey Porter was the last ‘great’ Phins linebacker with his monster season in 2008 where he recorded 17.5 sacks and quality following season in 2009. Channing Crowder wasn’t spectacular, but he was a steady and quality pick. Karlos Dansby played above average for a few seasons, but never equaled his huge contract. While inconsistent, Kiko Alonso was an impact player shifting more than a few games in the Phins’ favor. Vince Biegel wasn’t a conventional LB, but he was quality glue holding the 2019 defense together.

Last season, Kyle Van Noy and Andrew Van Ginkel did an excellent job filling outside linebacker spots as edge backers/linemen. On the edges, there is little to complain about. Sure, adding talent there is always smart of course, but it is inside where the Dolphins only have two signed LBs that fans should have any real concern.

Since we went over the edge players in the last article, it’s the inside and nickel LBs that we’ll examine here.

Phins could use help at interior LB

Over this recent regime, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, and Elandon Roberts have been the most prominent inside linebackers. While each brought something good, all three is were specialists. McMillan could shoot the gaps between the tackles on run downs like Roberts, but like Roberts, he was a liability in coverage. Baker is smallish and struggles inside against the run, but his near-elite speed made him a real threat on the blitz and he also provided quality pass coverage.

Elandon Roberts had a terrible 29.3 overall PFF grade, but graded out 55.0 and 67.3 in run stop and pass rush, respectively. Beyond the stats, Roberts brought toughness and clutch play that the stats don’t reveal. Last season, he had a handful of plays that changed the course of a couple of games. He was a difference-maker in spots. As a Free Agent though, who is coming off a very serious injury late in the season, his availability is questionable. Jerome Baker is small but fast and physical. He is also in the final year of his contract and projects better as a weak side or nickel backer more than an every-down, inside LB. His greatest attribute so far has been as a blitzer. Baker did have a couple of spectacular plays blitzing, but inconsistency because of lack of size and/or instinct in the run game has limited him. Now, Baker’s PFF run-defense grade of 55.0 isn’t terrible, so it is possible that he takes some steps forward in this area in 2021. This growth though will need to be substantial for Baker to be a factor this season or to be in Miami’s future. Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson have shown to be average, although Egiavoen has grown. But, Egovoen only had 84 snaps and Munson 46 in 2020, so they haven’t shown enough to be counted on. Also, Munson is a Free Agent, so it’s likely he doesn’t return.

That’s pretty thin at LB…

… really, at this moment, Miami is going into the season with only Eguavoen and Baker under contract. There is no way this can stand. At some point this offseason, the Phins will have to make some moves to fill out this depleted and under-talented unit. When and home much capital will they use? Only time will tell. Go Phins!!!

