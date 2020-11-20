‘Philm Study’: Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed

Salvon Ahmed is another excellent find from the NFL scrap heap

Brian Flores has wowed the league with his uncanny ability to quickly coach up new and young Phins players and get them to have an impact on game day. This is a rare skill for a head coach and is a huge reason why the Miami Dolphins have made their turnaround. But, you can’t coach up untalented players to consistent success in the NFL no matter how good of a coach you are. In all this deserved praise of Flores, a little talked about factor is the amount of talent Flores is being provided by GM Chris Grier. And, the most impressive part of this rise in talent level is the number of players coming from the NFL scrap heap. Running back Salvon Ahmed is the latest player ‘from the NFL parts unknown’ to become a big reason why the Dolphins are winning.

Salvon Ahmed came off the bench into the starting role without a hitch

Ahmed was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May 2020, waived in August, and picked up by Miami for the Practice Squad. And there he sat until injuries to Myles Gaskin and Matt Brieda forced him into the starting role. Ahmed responded so well against the Chargers that the Dolphins cut veteran Jordan Howard.

Break down of the clip below

In the first two plays, the blocking breaks down when Solomon Kindley is beat, but Ahmed shows maturity and makes the most of what was available. Third Ahmed shows excellent burst and cutting to tack on a little extra yardage to a gaping hole. The remainder of plays: enough patience and acceleration to give defenses fits on occasion and willingness to be physical. But, the total package isn’t enough to be dominating.

Break down of the 2nd clip

Consistently maximizing the yardage with less than optimal blocking. Enough speed to press the hole and pick up extra yards even when defenders who have the angle. His weakest skill by far is pass blocking. But so was Gaskin in Year 1, and his improvement in Year 2 was tremendous. 1st gear speed and acceleration are well above average, but the later gears are average and prevent him from being a true ‘home run’ threat. Short area evasion and quickness allow him to add 2-3 extra yards on a consistent basis.

I did a more thorough breakdown below for those football geeks interested.

The long list of ‘nobodies’ that Miami depend on

RBs UDFA Salvon Ahmed, 7th RD Myles Gaskin, and UDFA Patrick Laird. Trenches OL PS/ FA Jesse Davis, Waiver Wire Zach Seiler, and UDFA Benito Jones. WRs 6th RD Jakeem Grant & UDFA Mack Hollins. Edge 6th RD Van Ginkel, LB Back up FA Elandon Roberts, & CB UDFA Nik Needham.

Now, I’m not going to say all this talent is due to Chris Grier. It isn’t. Marvin Allen and Brain Flores certainly add a tremendous amount to the decision making process. But, it’s clear that Chris Grier has put together this front office and staff impeccably. This team sure does feel like a real winner! As the architect of the Dolphins’ leadership, it’s time to start giving Grier his due. Go Phins!!!

