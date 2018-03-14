Miami… Not Buying What You’re Selling–So Far

Tannenbaum’s used car salesmen approach in Miami is tiring

Miami needs real change, not lipstick on a pig

The NFL football is the greatest sport. There are diehard fans for every team. But at the end of the day, this is a business… and very lucrative one at that. And even for our beloved Phins, it’s about the benjamins.

The Dolphins job is to make their fans believe they actually know what they’re doing and have a plan on how to win. A lot of the information out there gets sugar coated. We generally only get one side of the story… the Miami Dolphins Organizational side…

…But there are three sides to every story in football. There’s the team’s side, the individual player’s side, and the truth that lies somewhere in the middle.

In less than a year the Dolphins have parted ways with Ajayi, Landry, and Suh, three of their best and fan favorite players. We’ve been told that behind the scenes these players were a detriment to Gase’s culture.

This is the message coming from the organizational side. So this is half the truth. It’s also meant to soften the blow to the many fans scratching their heads over why dumping three Pro Bowl Players on a thin roster is a good idea.

Miami chose quantity over quality with Landry

Yesterday there was more propaganda after the signing of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. The spin from the Dolphins organizational side and many Miami writers is they’ve acquired two receivers for the price of one. These two players will make roughly about the same amount that Miami didn’t want to pay Landry. The Phins organization is now chirping that it’s won with two ‘yes-men’, instead of ‘Mr. Friction’ #14.

Landry was said to be uncontrollable and didn’t want to do exactly what Miami asked of him. Again, this is Miami take. Reality is, Landry was a huge part of the offense and one of the best 2nd RD picks in Phins history. He didn’t hold out last season for a new contract, worked his tail off, and provided a spark on game day. That’s a net loss however nice you slice it.

Miami’s spin is that Wilson and Amendola will fit in better. But the fact is, Miami just didn’t want to pay Landry top receiver money, even though he was their top receiver and a top 10 receiver in the NFL. Tannenbaum chose quantity over much more quality… unless this whole ‘culture thing’ is to be believed with more than a grain of salt. We’ll see shortly on what is and what is not.

Phins are paying roughly $8 million dollars a year to Wilson, who wasn’t even the Chiefs 2nd best receiver. At best, he will be the Dolphins 3rd receiver. So does anyone think that Miami should be paying $8 million a year for a # 3-4 receiver given their finances? Don’t get me wrong, I like his potential. But Miami has salary cap issues, so why pay $8 million for a backend receiver when they have a bunch of young guys? He will make slightly less than Kenny Stills the current #1. What about Parker, Grant, Ford, Morgan, and Carroo?

Propaganda in Miami is strong

Miami wasn’t done there. They also agreed to sign Danny Amendola. This ws the biggest thorn in my foot. Yes, I like that we poached one of the Patriots players. Last season Amendola was one of Brady’s favorite targets. However, is this really going to affect the Patriots? Amendola only got more playing time because star receiver Julian Edelman was out for the entire year. With the emergence of former Dolphins Hogan, will the Pats even miss a beat? Was this rather large contract for Amendola worth it?

Amendola is going to be 33 in November! Let me repeat… 33! He’s only played 16 games in a season twice in his 10-year career. Paying him $6 million a year, when the Patriots were paying him less than $2 million per season, is a real reach. Also, he’s going to be our #3, or even #4, receiver. Just how smart is to pay a 33-year-old guy, mostly guaranteed cash, triple what the Patriots were willing to pay? Is anyone in this front office reviewing last season’s free agency? This is looking eerily similar to guys like Timmons and Thomas?

Maybe it will all end peachy. Amendola will come in and teach the young guys and makes some big catches. Wilson will bloom and be an ace in the hole for the Phins by killing the middle of the field with speed. Why not. But given the Dolphins history… I’ll believe when I see it. I sure as heck won’t bet with the pay per head services on it happening. I’ll be hoping like hell it does… with tar and feathers ready if it doesn’t. What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans thoughts about these latest moves by the Dolphins?

