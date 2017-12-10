How Many Fin Fans Believe In A Christmas Miracle?
The Fins are in dire straits and only a miracle can save the 2017 Season
Surprisingly, the Miami Dolphins are still mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race. However, they must win their last 4 games and get some help along the way to make the playoffs…
…and before we get ahead of ourselves, Miami must first pull off one of the biggest upsets this season by beating the juggernaut New England Patriots for this Christmas miracle to happen.
Most rational Grinches will say ‘never ever gonna’ happen’. The pay per head services aren’t giving Miami much of a chance even though Miami will be at home and Gronk is suspended. The Patriots are currently a -11.5 point favorite, with the public pounding the Patriots at more than a 10 to 1 ratio.
So as a fan get your groove on, because Monday it’s either the dead end to the Dolphins 2017 Season or the start of something special.
Now the Dolphins just played the Patriots 2 weeks ago and lost by the score of 35-17 in New England. So this second game should be a repeat. No? Yes?
Will Fin Fans get a Xmas miracle against the Pats or a heap of coal?
For the Cindy Lou Fin Fans out there, we must remember even though Miami lost by 18 points there was a point in the fourth quarter where Miami was down by ‘only’ 11 points and were within reach of a comeback. And really, up until the interception at the end of the 1st Half, Miami was on the verge of turning the tables round after spotting the Patriot 14pts early.
Not finding it super comforting, huh?
If the Dolphins want to have any chance of winning this game, then they must get the running game going, limit penalties, have few, if any, turnovers, and play 4 QTRs of defense… essentially have the best game of the season, by far.
Kenyan Drake will again play a crucial role on offense and towards the possibility of a win. His fumble was a key to the defeat in the first match up. He must produce yards this week and also hold onto the rock. Brady can’t get any extra shots at points.
Whenever Miami’s running attack goes for 100+ yards this usually leads to a victory. This week would be no different. But the question is can Miami add to a good run game with their first complete game of the year?
Fan is short for fanatic. While I don’t usually advocate blind hope that’s all that’s left. Maybe the Dolphins can repeat their magically 2004 Monday night performance against Tom Brady where they stunned the 12-2 Patriots with a 29-28 last minute victory. This was also a game where they were a double digit underdog on Monday night at home. So don’t tell me it can’t happen… GO FINS!!!
…back to Howard …what the heck has gotten into him? …I was ready to call him a loss …and now 2 games with 2 interceptions each …and he absolutely shut down one of the statistically best WRs in the game last night …shut him down, played circles around him, took balls away
…is it McDonald playing behind him? …Burke turning him loose? …just a light bulb suddenly coming on?
…I don’t know but I sure do like it
To quote a sometimes wise man “…I think Burke may have Howard taking a few more chances because he usually has McDonald behind him now ”
I’m going to do a study on Howard, but from my quick take… Yes, MCDonald is helping a lot, also he’s playing more man, more confident, and learning how to get to the edge of being too physical and stop. Howard shadowed Cooks… Miami hasn’t done that in sometime. The quote by Parcells of biting early is often overused. Honestly, it I always thought it was more of a motivational technique than a maxim.
Its pretty obvious Jay Cutler and Kenyan Drake have both played and contributed significantly during their College years. Some Coaches never know what they have in their player because they are so busy trying to make them fit into their system. We give much credit to Coach Gase for making the right assessment in his players abilities and talent to win.
Our offensive and defensive line really look like a playoff team, no one player is an Island all by themselves. But part of the a 53 man team, which equate success. The Cat is out of the bag and the Dolphins will be taken serious now. The Dolphins must be CONSISTENT.
We have the players.
Jay Cutler Highlights Vanderbilt
https://youtu.be/KNJSgpdUlmQ
Kenyan Drake Alabama Highlights
https://youtu.be/nQFDwrztLJk
Nice, thanks
Great team win pretty much what I was hoping for sure is a much better team when they have a consistent running game and a lead early. Nice to see the Patriots pouting but even nicer to see the dolphins smiling! Love seeing Grey as full-back. Keep on keeping on with Grant, he will get there.
Yeah, Gray was given an extension for a reason. They really need a H Back… the clean play was beautiful… damn them zebras suck
I hear many excuses for the Pats loosing to the Dolphins. But I’m not buying those excuses about the PAT’s missing key personnel etc. The Dolphins coaching has developed the players and the Dolphins bench has step up that is the bottom line.
I must confess I did not give the Dolphins a thought of winning this game.
That being said the Dolphins have proven they can play against the best teams and win. I have not seen the game yet. But looking forward
Go Dolphins!
They played their first quality game… 6 pen ( 8 were called bu 2 were frauds) and ZERO TO’S. It was a real fun game to watch and even though there was nervous point, man did they look good. Can’t wait to hear from some how it’s a mirage and they suck. On the boards I’m fighting with fans after a win like this… weird.
I sensed an upset tonight and sure enough it happened. Gase called a great game and more importantly the team executed like I have not seen them do in quite awhile. Offense and defense came together tonight. If not for a dropped pass by Grant, we would have seen the Dolphins lay over 30 pts on the mighty Patriots.
No turnovers and very few penalties. NE first TD came after a phantom pass interference call and their final FG came after a really iffy roughing the passer call.
More than anything, it was great to watch our Phins dominate the mighty Patriots.
Good job Gase et al. Maybe this is a turning point for this team. Go Dolphins!
Agree… the back 2 back screen calls was a bit of a head scratcher, but other than that Gase was excellent. Miami was called for 8 pen. but two were such B so 6 pen and two TO’s was the best part for me. Guys are starting to awake: Howard, Phillips, Anthony, and Burke (man did he calla good game),
…hope is eternal, reason changes with individual hope and perception, rational thinking depends upon reason …thus the phones will win tonight
…but alas, only if they score more points than the pats
hmmmmm…. you sure. 🙂
…I am now! 😀
…they found a RB and a CB …Howard is for real
…Parker is trade bait, so is Grant, neither has reliable hands …they might actually draft a WR
…complete team win …but the defense was just incredible …Suh earned his keep …0-9 3rd downs for Brady!!! …Landry is the heart of the offense …Cutler had a good game
…still long odds for the playoffs but they just got a lot shorter
…Bills, KC, Bills …all winnable …Ravens and LAC must lose …not likely but then neither was tonight …hold on tight, eh
Howard was excellent and the PI was BS… I counted two bogus calls by the refs. Phillips is reallyyyyy looking good. Add in the right backs who can allow for an expanded PB and even Anthony is making a difference. But to me the key was Pats 9 pen. 2 TO’s and Dolphins 8 pen (2 were BS) and 0 TO. Quality ball like that and having drake start the season and you are looking at a completely different team!
…credit where due …Tunsil had a good game tonight …Pouncey had, iirc, 2 holds called …Young got manhandled a couple times …Davis looked good …overall, the best OL performance of the season
…but the defense …Suh was a monster …Burke called a great game …Howard just flat beat the daylights out of Cook …that first interception was all him
…then there was Grant out jumping a db a full foot taller than him for a TD catch …and then there was Grant in the open with two steps on the only defender and nothing but the goal line in front of him …Cutler laid it in his hands perfectly …and he bobbled it and then dropped it …that’s been his story all season long
…and Parker …yeah, he’s injured …but he’s always injured …and he dropped two perfect passes from Cutler …and both of them gave the Pats the ball and scoring drives …and yes, he caught a couple shorts …but he’s just not the man …Landry is …and Stills …but not Parker …time to get some trade value for him
…as impressive as Drake is running the ball …and he is impressive …its him catching the ball that, imnsho, put this whole offense on a rail …when was the last time we had a RB run for 100+ and catch another 75+ ?
…and Landry …the guy just will not be defended …c’mon T-bum, sign him …can you imagine NE getting him in FA? …and you know they will …Brady to Landry …nightmare stuff
…much as I loved our team last night, imnsho, it was really won last Sunday when Gronk laid that late elbow into the neck of a downed WR …NE without Gronk isn’t the same team …and then Howard took Cook completely out of the game …and Suh + Alonzo took their running game away …absolutely loved watching Brady sulk on the bench, wishing he had Gronk to bail him out
…and I’m not even going to taunt our troll, I’m not 🙂
Are you sure? Because I heard this from an all knowing source, “Uh no. Wont happen. Fugedaboudit. Gronk or no-Gronk, Pats will run the ball down the Fins throat, and if for any miraculous reason that doesn’t work, Brady will pick our back 7 apart. There is not one single matchup Fins beat Pats on the field, or off the field.
Pats could put up 30-40 points on this D while the O peters out with a couple field goals or a TD.
Lets be realistic, inmates!”
Likely, the Pats wanted to make the Fins feel better and get Gase off the hotseat. Dolphins still are the worst team ever. 🙂 Sorry, but I had too.