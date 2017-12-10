How Many Fin Fans Believe In A Christmas Miracle?

The Fins are in dire straits and only a miracle can save the 2017 Season

Surprisingly, the Miami Dolphins are still mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race. However, they must win their last 4 games and get some help along the way to make the playoffs…

…and before we get ahead of ourselves, Miami must first pull off one of the biggest upsets this season by beating the juggernaut New England Patriots for this Christmas miracle to happen.

Most rational Grinches will say ‘never ever gonna’ happen’. The pay per head services aren’t giving Miami much of a chance even though Miami will be at home and Gronk is suspended. The Patriots are currently a -11.5 point favorite, with the public pounding the Patriots at more than a 10 to 1 ratio.

So as a fan get your groove on, because Monday it’s either the dead end to the Dolphins 2017 Season or the start of something special.

Now the Dolphins just played the Patriots 2 weeks ago and lost by the score of 35-17 in New England. So this second game should be a repeat. No? Yes?

Will Fin Fans get a Xmas miracle against the Pats or a heap of coal?

For the Cindy Lou Fin Fans out there, we must remember even though Miami lost by 18 points there was a point in the fourth quarter where Miami was down by ‘only’ 11 points and were within reach of a comeback. And really, up until the interception at the end of the 1st Half, Miami was on the verge of turning the tables round after spotting the Patriot 14pts early.

Not finding it super comforting, huh?

If the Dolphins want to have any chance of winning this game, then they must get the running game going, limit penalties, have few, if any, turnovers, and play 4 QTRs of defense… essentially have the best game of the season, by far.

Kenyan Drake will again play a crucial role on offense and towards the possibility of a win. His fumble was a key to the defeat in the first match up. He must produce yards this week and also hold onto the rock. Brady can’t get any extra shots at points.

Whenever Miami’s running attack goes for 100+ yards this usually leads to a victory. This week would be no different. But the question is can Miami add to a good run game with their first complete game of the year?

Fan is short for fanatic. While I don’t usually advocate blind hope that’s all that’s left. Maybe the Dolphins can repeat their magically 2004 Monday night performance against Tom Brady where they stunned the 12-2 Patriots with a 29-28 last minute victory. This was also a game where they were a double digit underdog on Monday night at home. So don’t tell me it can’t happen… GO FINS!!!

