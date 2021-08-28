Last Phins Game… Before It Gets Real!

One final practice game before Phins plays for keeps!

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday at 3PM for their last preseason game. For a lot of fringe players on the roster, this will be their last chance to make their case for a spot on the 53 man roster. There will certainly be some shockers in players traded, cut, and kept.

While the score means little, it sure will feel good if the Phins can build off of their solid showing against the Falcons and be as productive.

Plenty of careers in Miami hang in the balance

Sure, Atlanta was resting a lot of key starters, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Dolphins offense and defense was efficient and productive, especially in the first half. Other than improving on last week’s performance, the key for Miami is to just get out of this game without significant injuries.

So far, they been very lucky. Let’s hope it continues!

On offense, it will be about getting into a rhythm and creating quality drives that end in points without Tua. The offensive line will need to carry the load if this is going to happen. There has been a load of player movement on the offensive line this week, so it will be interesting to see if they can show improvement this week.

Overall, the offense has shown a load he talent and the potential at the skills, but the offensive line is the key.

Defense IS the foundation of the 2021 Phins

On defense, the biggest area of improvement needed is run defense. Still, it hasn’t been terrible considering there’s no game planning and Miami has used a mishmash of starters. We did get tuned up on the ground at the end of the last game, but that was deep into the bench. Still that isn’t what a defensive minded coach like Flores likes to see at the end of a pretty dominant game.

Phins Players on the bubble

Sam Eguavoen Jamal Perry Calvin Munson Clayton Fejedelem Javaris Davis Trill Williams Kirk Merritt Malcolm Perry Patrick Laird Adam Pankey Jakeem Grant Sr Larnel Coleman Mac Hollins

All these players will get a chance to make a statement and maybe make their case to stick on the final roster. Clearly, the talent level on our team has gotten better compared to when Flores first took over this team in 2019. A decent player or two will unfortunately not make the team this year.

You can bet with the pay per head services that the receiver position will certainly bleed a quality player!

While winning doesn’t mean a ton, the actual game line, this game as a pick’em and an over under total of 35.5. This basically means it’s a coin flip of who could win this game with a low total like 35.5 it looks to be a more defensive style game. The real value in this game is to see if Flores lets the starters play into the second half or will roster bubble players have more time to show if they belong or not?

Who do the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fan see as the surprise Dolphins cuts and players kept?

Comment on Facebook