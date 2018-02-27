Landry on a Tightrope in Front Office Circus Act!

No one around PhinsNews will be surprised if Landry is playing elsewhere come August.

Outrage at Front Office incompetence, yes. Disappointment at losing a true talent like Landry, yes. Surprise, no. This circus is two years old and in it’s last act.

Me, myself, and I think that’s probably the single worst thing that could happen this off-season… short of Tannehill being lost again, of course.

Landry has arecord through his first 4 years in Miami.rates him at an 80% confidence level that he will miss zero games in 2018. That’s afor a WR with his targeting record.

Personal Life: The only thing of note in Landry’s personal life is an investigation of alleged domestic violence in April ’17. Both local Law Enforcement and the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence. Knowing how hard the League has come down on it’s Personal Conduct Policy, that puts it to rest for me. Otherwise, there has been no known drug, DUI, PEDS, or other personal issues. South Beach has not been a problem. Personal? Check no.

Context. Now that’s a meaningful word. Landry is the ultimate “I get no respect” NFL Wide Receiver despite a record setting performance over his first four years. Miami’s offense relies more than ever on his ability to get open quickly and give the QB a quick, low-risk, chain-moving outlet. In spite of his repeated, proven performance, he’s still “JUST” a slot receiver in the minds of most NFL FO’s: Not a “TRUE” #1 WR…. and “slot” receivers don’t get #1 money. Or do they?

The “slot” is the space between the end of an offensive line and an outside Wide Receiver. The WR that plays in that space is the “Y receiver” and the outside WR’s are the split end “X receiver” and flanker “Z receiver”. In today’s pass laden offenses, the “Y” had become more and more decisive in win/loss outcomes than ever before. Landry lined up at the “Y” on 70 percent of his snaps last season, leading the Phins in both catches and receiving yards. His ability out of the slot gave “go to” reliability and security to every Phin’s QB. Undeniably, he was the heart and soul of Miami’s passing game. Unfortunately, even as the importance of the “Y” has increased, it has not translated, in most cases, to market value.

Context: Landry is a pro-bowl caliber slot/possession receiver.

He is, unquestionably, the best “slot” in the NFL today, already holding records. His stats consistently reflect high reception numbers matched by high total receiving yards. We all know he holds the record for most receptions in the first 4 years. But did you know he is so far beyond anyone else that he needs only 28 catches in ’18 to set the 5 year record as well? Moreover, when he gets the ball in an open field, he can produce yards-after-catch (YAC) rivaling the best RBs. The only meaningful knock on his production is the low, average-yards per-catch, which reflects his “slot” role in the offense.

Context: Landry is a team leader… and an emotional hothead.

He’s an alpha type leader and a spark-plug who motivates teammates. But he’s also a hothead who has almost certainly cost us games with stupid tantrums, costly penalties on the field, and a very public confrontation with Gase. Now simply ask yourself this. Is his proven on-the field production worth his hothead moments? Would you rather not have that production than tolerate his “moments? It’s all “context”, folks.

Context: Landry walked the “contract” tightrope” perfectly

As a 2nd round pick, Landry’s contract did not include a 5th year option. He made it clear early on that he wanted to stay in Miami, expected to be paid, and would play no contract “games”. In spite of his consistent, outstanding production, the Front Office has made a circus out of his contract negotiations. They didn’t make resigning him early a high enough priority. According to sources, he wanted too much money for a “slot”.

The Front Office bet Parker and Caroo would have “breakout years” and thus make Landry expendable. It didn’t quite work out that way. “Safe-space” Parker had another injury plagued season and Caroo has yet to show anything. That leaves Stills and Landry. In context, Landry played no negotiation “games”… no hold-outs, no press rants, no public demands… just let his agent and his production do his talking. With justification, he legitimately sees himself as a #1 wide receiver, not just a pro-bowl level slot receiver. He wants #1 WR money, $14.5 mil per year according to sources. Context: Check!

So what is Landry’s true value? To the Phins? To other teams?

No one, outside the Davie Trifecta, knows exactly what his true value is to the Phins. He’s obviously a major threat in their current pass offense. He’s also a legitimate punt return threat and offers valuable flexibility to play out of the backfield. His on-field tantrums and miscues have caused increasing problems with the coaches, but nowhere near what led Ajayi or the Turnstile Twins to be ousted. He’s a legitimately rare talent matched on the current roster only by that of Suh. He wants the money and the respect that he believes he has earned. He’s been a Pro-Bowl receiver for a lackluster Tannehill, Cutler, and Moore. But just imagine this: Jarvis Landry playing with Garoppolo, Luck, or even (choke on it) Brady.

Landry could have been signed last year at Phins friendly price

This time last year, the Phins had the cap room to offer Landry $11 mil a year on a 5 year contract starting in 2017. That’s $55 mil total over 5 years. Had they made such an offer, Landry likely would have taken it. Consider that, per sources, he is now asking for 14.5 mil per year. If you combine that X4 with his last year on the current contract, there is less than a 4 mil difference over the same span. We wrote about this last year and predicted the Dolphins predicament here . Given injury threat and guarantees, it’s almost certain he would have signed. Instead, the Phins kept him on his rookie contract. This year, with the threat of receiving no compensation if he left via FA, they Franchise tagged him on the first day he was eligible. Instead of Landry in ’17, they signed Cutler. How did that work out?

Front Office Gave Landry No Respect, Now The Piper Gets Paid

The Davie circus show is on. The problem–as usual–is that Suh’s contract makes paying Landry what he thinks he’s worth, much less the Franchise Tag price, almost impossible. Not without other cuts and contract restructures that will seriously hurt the team in different ways. The Front Office failed to take Landry seriously last year and is now paying the price.

PhinsNews predicted Miami would Franchise Tag Landry!

Here. We also took a quick look after the Phins tagged him here and what it might mean for the future. Miami, despite two years of off-on negotiations and now the non-exclusive Franchise Tag, has still not signed him to a new contract. Landry is in control here no matter what the Front Office thinks. He’s 25, in his prime, a repeat pro-bowl wide receiver and NFL record holder, and a proven, elusive YAC threat anywhere on the field. Despite wide spread speculation, I just don’t see any incentive for Landry to continue negotiations with Miami at this point. He can simply sign the tag, play the year, and hit FA again next year. Or negotiate a long-term deal with another team that Miami is compelled to accept… on his terms.

Legitimate contenders retain players they drafted and developed

I will be surprised if they retain Landry given the the way the franchise has handled their own past free agents that got to this point. They wait instead of getting them signed BEFORE THE CONTRACT EXPIRES… except for Kiko Alonso. Joy to the world for that.

Far too often, that’s the way the Dolphins negotiate with their looming free agents. If they had negotiated early they might have been able to get them at a cheaper, fairer price. Yes, Clay, Miller, and Vernon’s Free Agent prices were bloated. Miami shouldn’t have signed them at that point. But there was likely no need for that point to ever come. Much like this circus like atmosphere of Franchise tagging a player everyone else knows they can’t afford and really want to trade… this situation was of the FO’s own making.

Franchise Tag or not, Landry remains in control of where he plays

The tag is non-exclusive. Once FA opens, he can negotiate with any team before he signs the Miami tender. The Front Office believes it can trade him once he signs the tender. There are a fair number of teams who should be willing to pay him and have the cap space to do so.

Now the question is, can Miami trade him for anything of real value greater that the likely 3rd round compensatory pick his FA loss would generate?

That’s gonna’ be a big, big story line.

No team is likely to sign him and give Miami something of value without first having negotiated a long-term deal with Landry that voids the Franchise tag contract. Again, Landry is in control here. He can test the FA waters at will. If he gets an offer that he likes, and Miami can swallow, then he signs the tag tender and the trade is made. But he does not have to sign any deal that Miami negotiates against his will unless he signs the Franchise tag first. And again, no team is going to offer a trade with Miami unless Landry is on-board with a long-term contract first. He can always simply sign the Franchise contract with Miami, take the 16 mil plus, buy injury insurance, and hit FA next year. There is no way that Miami will FT him a second time at what would then be a minimum of $20 mil. The ball is in Landry’s court, not Tannenbaum’s.