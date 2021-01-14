Jimmy’s ‘Never Too Early’ Phins 1st RD “Prediction”

Phins need a lot more firepower on offense in 2021



While it’s never too early to do a draft prediction, this article is more about what I am hoping for than what I think will actually happen. But, sometimes dreams do come true. Phins General Manager Chris Grier publicly stated that Tua will be the starter in 2021 to put to bed any questions after his lackluster last performance to end the season. However, since then Deshaun Watson has said he might force his way out of Houston and is interested in playing for Miami. That does add some complexity to the situation.

No?!

The reality is the Watson trade scenario playing out is a long, long shot.

Tua needs a better cast around him

So, assuming a mega-trade doesn’t happen, then Miami must use this offseason and draft to surround Tua with as much talent as possible on offense. With more weapons, a better running game, and a stouter Offensive Line, Tua will be given a fair chance to see if he really is a franchise QB. They do owe him that considering they drafted him 5th overall last year.

Armed with the 3rd and 18th overall pick in the draft, Miami needs to fill those spots with offensive players–barring any trades, of course. I know Coach Flores loves him some defense and defense does win championships…

… BUT, every pay per head site will agree that the Phins need to improve far more on offense than on defense if they want to be a playoff team next year. So why not get the gang back together and select the two best offensive weapons from the Alabama National Championship team?!

Tua played with both DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris, so he clearly would have familiarity with them and both are terrific players. Last year I thought Smith was going to enter the draft, and I wrote a piece on how I hoped we would draft him. However, Smith decided to return… and all he did was win the Heisman and put up one of the best seasons for a receiver in NCAA history. There’s a lot to love about Smith, who has been compared to Marvin Harrison: great hands, fast, an excellent route runner, gets separation. His only negative is his lack of size.

Bring Alabama to Miami

Sure, 3rd Overall pick for Smith could be considered a reach. However, he won’t be there at #18… and for such a tremendous talent that has played with Tua, it might be worth the overdraft to lock him down. Also, if anyone remembers when Tua made his first appearance, coming into the National Championship game, the touchdown he threw was to none other than Smith, true freshman to true freshman. So why not reunite that connection in the NFL?.

Then don’t stop there and draft another Alabama offensive player that Tua has played with by selecting running back Najee Harris at #18. This selection fills a big need at running back and could be a nice pairing with Gaskin and Ahmed. Sure, this could also be considered a reach, but he is projected as the best back in the draft. Last season we got cute waiting for the best running backs to fall and ended up missing out on all of them. If Harris lives up to the hype, no one will say it was a reach.

Both of these players were the stars of Alabama’s offense that averaged a whopping 48 points per game. Smith and Harris combined for 54 touchdowns on the ground and through the air with a combined 1472 rushing yards and 2281 receiving yards! If they can produce anything near that at the next level, Miami will suddenly have a high-scoring offensive machine… that gets Tua on track. Wouldn’t that change the narrative for both Miami and Tua for the better?!

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans’ thoughts about going all Alabama Offense in the first round, to give Tua a real chance at success?



