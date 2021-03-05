Jimmy Bourbon’s Free Agent Targets

Two Free Agents would be a BIG boost for the Phins

The Free Agent season is around two weeks away and the Miami Dolphins are getting linked to just about every one of them. It seems every Free Agent wants to head to South Florida. Shows you how times are changing! Miami is finally returning as a truly desirable destination for players looking for a new home that provides more than just a big payday and sunshine.

Let’s hope we never go back to just being the NFL cash cow for Free Agents!

Many of the best sportsbook providers and media outlets have linked the top FA running back Aaron Jones and the top FA wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Dolphins. However, both players will be expensive, it appears the Phins are trying to trim the given the release (whenever it happens) of Kyle Van Noy. Miami would be better off using two of their 4 picks in the top two rounds on these positions instead. Drafting instead of paying for an upgrade would add more youth and talent at the positions with a much cheaper sticker price. Given the stagnation of the salary cap for the foreseeable future, the savings alone would be a huge win for Miami.

Miami is better off heading in another direction in Free Agency

Instead of paying the top RB and WR Free Agent, Miami should use that money to improve other areas of need. The two free agents I have my eye on are Center Corey Linsley and Safety Justin Simmons. Both are the top Free Agents at their positions and would be a sizable upgrade to those on the Phins roster. Also, they would more than likely be more talented than any prospect in the draft at these two positions as well.

Our ‘current center’ is Ted Karras, who was decent last year but is a Free Agent. With Michael Dieter and a longshot chance of Jesse Davis filling the spot, there is a big hole in the center of the O-line that needs to get filled.

There is no question that Corey Linsley would be a huge upgrade over Davis, Dieter, or Karras. Linsley isn’t just the best center in the free agency market… he was the best center in all of football in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Linsley had the highest grading of all centers with an elite 86.4 grade, a full 5 points higher than any other center in the league. He was equally good in both pass and run blocking. Doesn’t that sound like a sweet addition to the Dolphins’ offense?

Boosting the center of the O-line and defensive ‘center fielder’

Having an elite Center does wonders for any offensive line because it secures the interior of the line and makes the play of both guards rise to another level. Now, Linsley is 30, so he isn’t the youngest guy, but that might help to lower the cost a little bit… even though he will still be paid as a top 10 center. Still, the value of that kind of play could be worth a hefty 3year deal with a two-year get-out.

I think this is a signing few Phins fans would mind…

… Now my safety position pick could be another story, but hear me out.

Justin Simmons is a ball-hawking safety that not only covers well but is also a very good tackler. Last season Simmons had 96 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and 5 interceptions with 1 of them against the Dolphins. He has 16 career interceptions in his 5 years in the league. Now compare that to Bobby McCain, who had just 46 tackles last year and 1 interception. McCain played well as the secondary’s quarterback, but he’s only had 7 career interceptions in 6 years. It’s clear the Phins would immediately get a much bigger playmaker at safety.

In addition, if Miami were to cut McCain they would save $5.6 million in 2021 and $7 million in 2022, which could be parlayed towards signing Simmons! Sure Simmons will cost more, but Flores loves himself some quality secondary players. Adding Simmons to Xavien Howard and Byron Jones would instantly give us one of the most dangerous secondaries in all of football.

If the talk is true that this draft is deep at linebacker, running back, and wide receiver, it makes sense for the Phins to use this to their advantage. Still, lack of playmaking at the top of the defense, and the hole at the center position needs to get filled. So, why not play to the strengths of the Free Agency market and the draft and get the best of both worlds?!

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins news fans’ thoughts about singing these two players?



Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook