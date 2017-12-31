Hate Is Great: Fins Look To Spoil Bills Hopes

Bills getting the boot in Week 17 would take some of the sting off 2017

The Buffalo Bills once went to 4 consecutive Super Bowls… and to the glee of Fin Fans everywhere, they lost all four.

Ever since Jim Kelly retired, the Bills have been a team that has been in rebuild mode. Starting with 1999, the Bills have the longest active NFL streak since they last made the playoffs, which is going on 17 years.

Damn, how I want the Dolphins to make it 18 years.

Buffalo has a chance this weekend to make the playoffs and break their losing streak, but they’ll need to beat the Dolphins and get some help.

Who wants that to happen?

The Bills are an AFC East division rival, and despite the Miami being eliminated from the Playoffs, what better way to end the season then to stick the dagger into the hearts of Buffalo fans everywhere?

Now that’s good ole’ division rivalry hate, huh? Yeah, I’m bitter… and proud of it! All I can say to the Bills getting ousted–again–is, ‘YUMMY!’

Bills misery is sweet nothings to Fin Fans

Yeah, we might drop down the draft board with a win… but wouldn’t it be worth it to drag the Bills down with us?

Maybe come draft time I’ll think differently… but I have kamikaze on my heart. Does that make me a bad guy?

I just can’t help but remember the good Dolphins teams stopped from moving forward in the Post Season because of those bums up north…

Dan Marino‘s last good years were killed by those blasted Bills…

… And. I. Can’t. Let. Go.

Yeah, it might not be rational or practical, but the thought of seeing those idiots walk off Dolphins territory and into the Playoffs makes me want to vomit.

The various bookie software programs on the market, opened up the Dolphins as a +3 point underdog, and as the week has progressed the line has actually come down to +2 for the underdog Dolphins. There’s actually double the amount of wagers coming in on the Bills. However, the line is coming in towards the Dolphins, which should generally mean good things for the underdog.

So odds are that an upchuck bag is awaiting me after tomorrow game… maybe come draft time I’ll be happy… but man, it’s a long time till then. Go Fins!!!

