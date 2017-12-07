With Gronk Out, Will Miami Capitalize?
Gronk might be dumb as a stump, but he’s a star TE
As the Dolphins prepare for their last meeting with the New England Patriots this Monday night, one thing they won’t have to worry about is TE Rob Gronkowski.
The reward for Gronk’s All Pro cheap shot against Buffalo this past weekend is a 1 game suspension… and now that his appeal was denied, his absences is 100%.
Despite his village idiot, cheese-eating grin and laundry list of injuries, Gronk is arguably the best Tight End to ever play. Anytime he’s absent from the Patriots lineup, their offense loses a key element. It was only two weeks ago that the Dolphins felt the wraith of Gronk, where he pushed the Dolphins around for 5 receptions for 82 yards and a pair of touchdown.
When the various pay per head services opened the line for this game the Patriots were a -12.5 point favorite. However, after the news broke that Gronk will be out, the line has quickly dropped to -11 for the Patriots.
One of Miami’s weaknesses is guarding the TE
Sure this is still a double digit spread, but it does at least highlight the importance that Gronk has for the Patriots.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tom Brady is still going to be under center, and he’s the engine that makes the Patriots offense go.
Even at the age of 40 Brady is in the midst of one of his best seasons of his career, leading the league in passing yards with 3,632, and a league leading 109.7 QB rating and tied for second most touchdowns in the league with 26.
But, Brady is coming off a game where he failed to throw a touchdown against the Bills Defense and was picked off once. And while it’s hard to imagine Brady struggling in a second game in a row, anything is possible… and missing Gronk makes it all the more possible. So can the Dolphins actually capitalize when they need to the most?
Even queasy Joe Philbin managed to get in some upsets against the Pats. Last year, Adam Gase had the perfect chance with Brady out due to suspension, but he and the Fins couldn’t capitalize. If the Fins loses this week, Gase will be 0-4… and that’s not good.
Whether Gronk was in or not, Miami had to have 60 minuets of football to win. If Miami can limit their penalties to 5 or under and have 1 or less turnovers, then the Gronkless Pats are beatable on the Fins home turf. But the question is will they? Go Fins!!!
“context”? you mean excuses
…sweet! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Uh no. Wont happen. Fugedaboudit. Gronk or no-Gronk, Pats will run the ball down the Fins throat, and if for any miraculous reason that doesn’t work, Brady will pick our back 7 apart. There is not one single matchup Fins beat Pats on the field, or off the field.
Pats could put up 30-40 points on this D while the O peters out with a couple field goals or a TD.
Lets be realistic, inmates!
…hhhhmmm pardon me while I puke …could you chill just a bit on the negativity, please
…while I’m no more convinced they can win than anyone else, I’m at least hoping they do
…that’s the difference a between a phin fan and a phin freak, eh
…the way I see it, Brady is sacked 4 times, intercepted twice, and the pats lose 31-27, stuffed on a 4th and 1 at the goal line as time expires …they have to bring out an oxygen tank to help Brady stagger off the field …AND the pats no longer have an automatic bye in the playoffs …an early xmas gift from the phins 🙂
Keep dreamin.
…yes, “keep dreamin'” …at least I can
…in the end, reality will intervene
…but until then, I wake with a smile on my face
…I’d guess you wake sweating, with acid reflux, and an urgent need to empty your bladder …it’s what trolls do
…have a nice night 🙂
Nope, Im your source of truth and sanity in a sea of irrational exuberance founded absent of facts. Comprende?
Here are a couple to bring you back to reality.
* Fins gave up 7, seven, siete, sacks last game vs Pats
* Moore injured in game
* Damien Williams injured game
And if Cutler gets his cabeza scrambled then David Fales is your QB! smile on that one hermano!
“Nope, Im your source of truth and sanity in a sea of irrational exuberance founded absent of facts. Comprende?”
Your truth often has zero context. 1 sack 1st half. 2nd half, when D pinned it’s ears back, was when the rest came. Williams injury came from an odd angle fall… RB’s never like to fall like that with arm out stretched… Williams’ mistake, not from Pats awesomeness. Young played RT, he’s too weak to deal with DE’s with their ears pinned back. When DE / rusher doesn’t worry about the run he can go all out and get inside a blocker and bull rush… can’t do that if you worry about stopping the run. 1st half and second half flipped in protection? Why? Because Pats decided to turn it on? Child, please. Context is the key… blanket statements is the currency of a zealot.
“Uh no. Wont happen. Fugedaboudit. Gronk or no-Gronk, Pats will run the ball down the Fins throat, and if for any miraculous reason that doesn’t work, Brady will pick our back 7 apart. There is not one single matchup Fins beat Pats on the field, or off the field.
Pats could put up 30-40 points on this D while the O peters out with a couple field goals or a TD.
Lets be realistic, inmates!”
….hmmmm. What does the all knowing say now?