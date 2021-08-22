Gauging the 2021 Phins After Falcons Game

It’s hard not to have a positive feel for the direction of Phins franchise

Let’s be clear, not everything is “hunkey-dory” with the 2021 Miami Dolphins. But there is so much more bad than good and it’s hard not to get over excited. While, the abysmal play of young left tackle Austin Jackson is a bummer, the rise of Tua trumps it by a long shot. And, Tua’s success is but one of many good stories for this Phins team, while Jackson’s struggles are shared by few.

Overall, this team is appearing to be ready to take another step forward in Year 3… if they can figure out left tackle. Either way, with the vast improvement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins long term picture appears bright.

Putting a spotlight on all that went well

Preseason game or not, you have to feel good for Sam Eguavoen having a night like he did: 11 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and a safety, while being mic’ed up! The health of Tua was the foundation of everything else for this season. So far, Tua looks like he is finally healthy after his year and a half of injuries and surgeries. His mechanics, footspeed, and ball velocity are night and day compared to 2020. It shows in his confidence and on field production. Not everything was perfect, but perfection isn’t a realistic level for evaluation. The kid is young and development is par for the course. Now that he is healthy, we can get to see what Tua can really do in the pros. As I have said in the past, this is Tua’s rookie season. So far, it appears if his health holds up, we should expect to see good things from him in 2021. Mike Gesicki and Jalen Waddle will be dynamic playmakers in 2021. Waddle offered a glimpse, but Gesicki put on a show. My only concern is how will Miami keep him beyond 2021? Worries about no running backs in South Florida were tamped down by the stellar play of Myles Gaskin. I’ve been high on the kid since 2019… looks like he’s going to make me look very smart. Zach Seiler was had for a pittance and his new contract was a steal because Sieler is the 2nd best D-linemen on the Phins. Sieler and Davis make a real stout front. Also, the addition of Adam Butler is looking like a good move. Nick Needham has had me all over the place with my belief in him. The improvements in his technique this preseason pops on film. If he can keep this up come the Regular Season and be consistent throughout the entire season, the Miami front office will have another very fine feather in their cap. Center to the right side of the O-line looked good and Liam Eichenburg showed many positives in his play at right tackle, albeit against ‘lesser’ competition.

The little bit of ugly, so far

CB Noah Igbinoghene was fielding kick offs and didn’t see meaningful snaps until the 3rd Qtr. This really says Noah is falling short in his development and won’t be a factor in the 2021 lineup. Next season will be a very critical one if he can’t make a charge forward this year. I love Christian Wilkens the man, I like him as a football player. He is still getting bullied a bit too much for my tastes. Even though Wilkens is showing some improvements, he isn’t even near the level of fellow college teammate, Dexter Lawrence, who was dratted four picks later. It’s not to say Wilkens is a bad player, he isn’t, but more was expected… There is still plenty of time for him to take his game to the next level, of course. Austin Jackson is playing at an abysmal level. Last week was had more obvious ugly, but this week he was protected and went against lesser competition and was still beaten like a drum. Unless something dramatic happens, I don’t see how Miami can’t bench him for Week 1. All the talk of looking for a veteran tackle was aimed at Jesse Davis by the media. Now, it appears that the Dolphins staff was seeing his struggles for a while. You can bet with the pay per head sites that the move to trade for Greg Little isn’t the last move to replace Jackson. While his struggles don’t mean he won’t develop down the road, it does show he isn’t ready to play against the best of the best come Week 1.

Phins are still developing as a team and show get better and better

The even better news is that there’s still so much talent on the roster yet be unveiled. This team really has grown so much since the 2019 Season! Yes, Miami still needs to find a few answers, but there are more exclamation marks on this squad than we’ve had in decades. While I’m not ready to crown them or anything like that, I do feel good about them heading into the season. Go Phins!!!

