Calling His Own Plays …On Field and Off

Hey Gase! …Boss Ross “F’ING HATES LOSING!“

With Davie awash in pink slips, you might think Gase got the message loud and clear. He’s still calling the plays, taking no prisoners, remaking the coaching staff in his own image. If you’re a Philbin hire and still here today, don’t answer the phone. Probably the best thing you can do, besides ignoring the phone, is update your resume.

On the other hand, if you’re an experienced NFL coach who has worked with Adam Gase in the past, the phone could be ringing …pick it up, it could well be him calling. Dowell Loggains answered. Jeremiah Washburn and Eric Studesville picked up as well.

Is There a Fox in the Phin House’s Future?

Could John Fox, Gase’s former HC in Chicago, be next? We don’t know but it wouldn’t surprise us. There’s more than just a bit of logic to it.

First, there’s many former HCs performing as Defensive Coordinators.

Second, Fox has worked directly with him and several of his staff.

Third, Fox built his NFL reputation on his own stellar defensive coaching credentials including three Super Bowls.

Fourth, amid repeated rumors that the Phins want to transition to a 3-4 defense scheme, Fox has recent experience in accomplishing such a huge change. And last but far from least, Gase needs a highly experienced DC. It’s the only way he can successfully focus on offensive play calling.

Here’s the thing, Gase simply loves calling the offensive plays. It’s what he built his reputation on, it’s why he’s Miami’s HC today. He made it very clear, during a Dolphins press event late last year, that it was the only thing he loved about the job. So, despite a lot of press and fan criticism, including PhinsNews, he intends to keep right on with the offensive play calling.

Gase: “it’s the one thing I like doing.”

Gase certainly isn’t alone among NFL Head Coaches who call their own offensive plays. The Saint’s Sean Payton, the Eagles Doug Pederson, and the Chiefs’ Andy Reid are 2017 playoffs HCs who do the same as Gase. The Green Bay Packer’s Mike McCarthy does it as well. That’s just four of the twelve current NFL HCs who call their own plays, most of them for teams with winning records. So, it’s not, as sometimes alleged, that NFL HCs don’t, or shouldn’t, call their own plays.

…an experienced DC is the key to HCs calling their own plays

Despite last year’s 10-6 record, Gase has been hammered for bad play calling this year. No one has satisfactorily explained why he suddenly lost his touch …if he did. But one of the key differences between the ’16 team and the ’17 one …besides Tannehill’s knee …is the loss of DC Vance Joseph to the Broncos. Of the twelve teams with play calling HCs, only three had inexperienced Defensive Coordinators …the Phins among them, and they all suffered bad years. Did the loss of Joseph put an extra burden of on HC Gase? Enough to affect his play calling? We can’t say that. What we can say is that the numbers suggest it may have.

To succeed in 2018, Gase should consider replacing his rookie DC Burke. Someone whom he can rely on to fully carry that burden …letting Gase do what he does best.

