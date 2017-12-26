Gase Needs To Prepare For 2018 Season In Week 17
With this Offseason being critical, Gase needs to evaluate for the 2018 Season
The Miami Dolphins 2017 Season was erratic to say the least. And now that the Dolphins are officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Fins 2018 Season starts this week against Buffalo… for all intents and purposes.
While the Chiefs are a very good football team, Miami once again didn’t help themselves by turning the ball over twice and committing 11 penalties for 75 yards. To add to this mess, Miami went 0-8 on 3rd downs, and 0-2 on 4th downs, and allowed the Chiefs to go 8-16 on 3rddowns.
None of those things will ever help you win football games.
However, it was nice to finally see Adam Gase get Jakeem Grant involved in the game plan.
Better late than never. Right?
Grant had a career day with 4 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown. His short catch showed off his big play ability with a 65 yard T.D. I’m not sure why Grant hasn’t been included more in the game plan earlier in the season, because it’s clear that he can be a factor.
With one more game left, Grant must get another chance to get some game-time experience and prove his production isn’t just a blip.
2017 has been a season of inconsistency
On a side note, what ever happened to Leonte Carroo? It’s a real pity we traded up in the third round to grab this guy. After 2 years, he still can’t earn playing time and at times even activation.
Forking over the 86th pick in the 3rd round and the 6th round pick in 2016, as well as the 3rd and 4th round selections in 2017 really stings given all Miami needs.
Dan Feeny was selected one pick after the Vikes used the Dolphins pick. Feeny has done a good job at Left Guard for the Chargers… a spot Miami must fill in this coming draft.
All in all though, Miami was outplayed and out coached, and it shows that Miami still has a ways to go before we can be labeled in the same class as the Chiefs organization.
It would be real nice to end the season with a clean game, considering he’s going up against a rookie H.C.
I still can’t help but wonder what this season could have been like if Ryan Tannehill had decided on surgery in 2016.
Fans will certainly find out next year because it’s all but certain that Tannehill will be the starting QB. Miami should get Foles or Doughty snaps if things get out of hand either way. QB evaluation and acquisition is obviously a key in 2018.
Going into this game against the Bills Gase must start thinking of 2018 by giving some players a few shots.
Gase will have an easier job with more talent
They tried to see what A.J. Derby could do against the Chiefs. One reception in five targets doesn’t scream ‘I’m your TE answer’.
They need to throw his way early and often and see if he responds.
Charles Harris came on strong with pressure, a sack, and two stops. Let him start. And for that matter let Stephone Anthony and Neville Hewitt get prolonged play together in the Nickle and sit Kiko Alonso‘s ass on the bench in sure passing situations.
To be fair to Kiko, he was forced into the WLB spot, and that isn’t his game. Reality is, Kiko is a MLB or two down LB. His zone coverage skills highlight his lack of instincts in coverage.
He’s been an absolute disaster in the passing game… time to own up to mistakes and not double down.
I’d even like see what things would look like with a little less Suh. Why not get a feeler on what life without Suh might be like. Let Suh rest more and let’s see what Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux can do together for an extended period of time.
There’s no sane way to move on from Suh in 2018, but 2019 is a whole other story.
Also, I like what I’ve seen from Cameron Malveaux, who has shown high effort and power. He needs to get a load of reps to see if he can equal or surpass Terrence Fede, who is UFA. Malveax could save the Fins a few bucks if he can play a role similar to what William Hayes did this season. I’m not saying he’s on Hayes’ level, but when you watch him, he’s a young, quality run stopper, who could develop. Hayes will be a bit expensive and is a dead-end beyond 2018, due to his age.
Gase is out of Mulligan’s going forward
I’d also really love to see Eric Smith get the start. Best case scenario he holds up and offers promise. Worst case he gets Cutler knocked around. Sounds like a win-win scenario. Ouch… that’s rough I know… but I’m joking–sort of.
…Foles is the current Eagles QB …love to start him for Miami on Sunday …we however, are stuck with Cutler, Moore, and Fales …Gase would have to cut another player to start Doughty from the Practice Squad
…Gase doesn’t see Fales as the future else he’d wouldn’t have released him the first time …and its not just Gase …three other HCs have had a long look at Fales and passed as well …he looked good in preseason but never played against a 1st team defense …Doughty is still here because of Marino, not Gase, so don’t expect to see him …or expect miracles if we do …I’d like to see them play but the reality is that if Gase doesn’t believe in them by now, even a good game vs the Bills isn’t going to change his mind …one of his faults is being stubborn
…no idea why the negativity on TH …his stats improved dramatically once Gase found a run game to complement him last year and Gase definitely believes he is the future …unless of course his knee doesn’t heel …stat wise, TH was in the top half of the QB ranks last year and showed steady improvement throughout until his injury …there is no one …no one …available now or in the draft that is odds-on to perform better in Gase’s offense than TH in ’18 …contrary to many, I’m convinced TH can take this team anywhere it wants to go …but he can’t do it alone
…I’m all in favor of going after a QB prospect to replace Moore and Fales and develop behind TH …but no earlier than the 3rd round …we have a gaping hole in our OL at LG and quite possibly at both C and RT that MUST be fixed in the first rounds this year …they screwed up badly by not doing it last year and the patchwork 3rd string refugee manned OL has cost us dearly all year …it has to get fixed now and if Nelson is available when we pick, regardless of whether its 9th or 15th, we take him and lift a finger to all …unfortunately there are at least two teams likely before us in the draft also in desperate need of help at G
…else, yes, I’m all in favor of playing anyone that Gase thinks might help us next year but hasn’t had a good look at yet against 1st team competition …and the Bills will be playing their 1st team throughout …losing to the Bills again, especially at home, will hurt our pride but there can be little doubt about the value in picking 9th vs 15th for our future
Admin
I have mentioned in an earlier posting that if Coach Adam Gase answer to the Dolphins Quarterback answer being the three names listed below. Then he may not make it to the 7th game in the 2018 season.
(Ryan Tannehill, Foles or Doughty). Why keep playing with this issue. Start Foles and Doughty the entire game. Jay Cutler can throw for 100 points this last game and it will mean Absolutely nothing.