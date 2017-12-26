Gase Needs To Prepare For 2018 Season In Week 17

With this Offseason being critical, Gase needs to evaluate for the 2018 Season

The Miami Dolphins 2017 Season was erratic to say the least. And now that the Dolphins are officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Fins 2018 Season starts this week against Buffalo… for all intents and purposes.

While the Chiefs are a very good football team, Miami once again didn’t help themselves by turning the ball over twice and committing 11 penalties for 75 yards. To add to this mess, Miami went 0-8 on 3rd downs, and 0-2 on 4th downs, and allowed the Chiefs to go 8-16 on 3rddowns.

None of those things will ever help you win football games.

However, it was nice to finally see Adam Gase get Jakeem Grant involved in the game plan.

Better late than never. Right?

Grant had a career day with 4 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown. His short catch showed off his big play ability with a 65 yard T.D. I’m not sure why Grant hasn’t been included more in the game plan earlier in the season, because it’s clear that he can be a factor.

With one more game left, Grant must get another chance to get some game-time experience and prove his production isn’t just a blip.

2017 has been a season of inconsistency

On a side note, what ever happened to Leonte Carroo? It’s a real pity we traded up in the third round to grab this guy. After 2 years, he still can’t earn playing time and at times even activation.

Forking over the 86th pick in the 3rd round and the 6th round pick in 2016, as well as the 3rd and 4th round selections in 2017 really stings given all Miami needs.

Dan Feeny was selected one pick after the Vikes used the Dolphins pick. Feeny has done a good job at Left Guard for the Chargers… a spot Miami must fill in this coming draft.

All in all though, Miami was outplayed and out coached, and it shows that Miami still has a ways to go before we can be labeled in the same class as the Chiefs organization.

It would be real nice to end the season with a clean game, considering he’s going up against a rookie H.C.

I still can’t help but wonder what this season could have been like if Ryan Tannehill had decided on surgery in 2016.

Fans will certainly find out next year because it’s all but certain that Tannehill will be the starting QB. Miami should get Foles or Doughty snaps if things get out of hand either way. QB evaluation and acquisition is obviously a key in 2018.

Going into this game against the Bills Gase must start thinking of 2018 by giving some players a few shots.

Gase will have an easier job with more talent

They tried to see what A.J. Derby could do against the Chiefs. One reception in five targets doesn’t scream ‘I’m your TE answer’.

They need to throw his way early and often and see if he responds.

Charles Harris came on strong with pressure, a sack, and two stops. Let him start. And for that matter let Stephone Anthony and Neville Hewitt get prolonged play together in the Nickle and sit Kiko Alonso‘s ass on the bench in sure passing situations.

To be fair to Kiko, he was forced into the WLB spot, and that isn’t his game. Reality is, Kiko is a MLB or two down LB. His zone coverage skills highlight his lack of instincts in coverage.

He’s been an absolute disaster in the passing game… time to own up to mistakes and not double down.

I’d even like see what things would look like with a little less Suh. Why not get a feeler on what life without Suh might be like. Let Suh rest more and let’s see what Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux can do together for an extended period of time.

There’s no sane way to move on from Suh in 2018, but 2019 is a whole other story.

Also, I like what I’ve seen from Cameron Malveaux, who has shown high effort and power. He needs to get a load of reps to see if he can equal or surpass Terrence Fede, who is UFA. Malveax could save the Fins a few bucks if he can play a role similar to what William Hayes did this season. I’m not saying he’s on Hayes’ level, but when you watch him, he’s a young, quality run stopper, who could develop. Hayes will be a bit expensive and is a dead-end beyond 2018, due to his age.

Gase is out of Mulligan’s going forward

I’d also really love to see Eric Smith get the start. Best case scenario he holds up and offers promise. Worst case he gets Cutler knocked around. Sounds like a win-win scenario. Ouch… that’s rough I know… but I’m joking–sort of.

To me, Gase is fighting for the life of this regime in 2018. Back-to-back inept seasons would squarely place him on the hot seat in 2019… if he were to even survive that far, after another debacle of a season. If Gase doesn’t put everything on the table for examination this Offseason, it will be readily apparent come 2018… and if so it should be a red carpet for his exit. Gase needs to dot his I’s and cross his T’s, and personnel is key to making his job easier. You learn who a man really is, and what he’s made of, only after he’s been knocked down. Gase is down, but not out… not yet at least. I see plenty of paths for his success. Will Gase take the right road? That will be the #1 story line of 2018. Go Fins!!!

