Fins Hire Of Loggains Doesn’t Scream Positive Change… Does It?

Dowell Loggains has spent time under Gase in Chicago

The Miami Dolphins New Offensive Coordinator is Dowell Loggains.

Let the party begin! We have an OC whose name is pronounced ‘Low-gains’. That should be a riot if the offense flops again.

Sigh.

Loggains resume includes being the Titans Offensive Coordinator from 2012-2014 (Off. Rank# 26/22/29) and the Offensive Coordinator of the Bears from 2016-2017 (Off. Rank# 15/30) . In 2015, he worked under Adam Gase in Chicago as the QB coach.

There’s not much rousing success at any point of his career. But to be fair, he has had only awful QB’s to work with. His best QB’s were Ryan Fitzpatrick and a broken down Jay Cutler for 5 games.

It appears he will play the same role as Clyde Christensen did this season, who seems to have fallen out of favor with Gase. So, the play calling duties will likely continue to be Gase’s responsibility.

Can this turn out to be a good move?

Yeah sure, why not.

Would I bet my house on it with even the best pay per head services?

Nope!

With Gase calling the plays again, but now with a less experienced coach to support him, it does feel like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Do any Fin Fans feel like this is what awaits the Dolphins in 2018?

Now Low Gains… err, I mean Loggains might end up as the missing piece–we must give it time…

…like one season’s worth.

But while I tried to be positive, I soured fast when I listened to one of Loggains press conferences in 2017 (below), and it sounded a hell of a lot like Gase talking about Miami’s 2017 offense.

For those who feel asleep during the video or can’t be bothered listening to it, some of the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious quotes in this were:

“We need to play better and that starts with me.”

“We play behind the sticks too much.”

“We need to eliminate drops… we need to eliminate the negative runs and negative plays.”

“It’s really hard to play QB when it’s 2nd and 15.”

“We lead the NFL in plays behind the sticks.”

After this conference, Mitchell Trubisky went on to play 12 games with 59.4 Comp %, 2193 yards*, 7 TD’s and 7 Int’s with 31 sacks.

*Franchise rookie record.

Trubisky was a rookie with a bad O-Line–not a terrible stat line considering. But was Loggains a help or hindrance?

I don’t know… but we’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s to hoping for a pleasant surprise.

Maybe this move will sink Gase? Maybe it make him soar? While it’s super early, it sure does sound like 2018 will look a lot like 2017, as far as staff structure goes? There’s no doubt Gase must change to fix this team… and so far, it looks like more of the same.

