Both Fins Backs Look To Play In Buffalo

Williams and Drake are talented AND complete backs

When the Miami Dolphins traded away Jay Ajayi many people–including myself–were shocked and upset that he was not only gone, but that he’d been traded for a bag of peanuts and some used cigarettes.

But amazingly, as time went on, it became clearer that Ajayi was more of a problem than an asset in Adam Gase‘s scheme.

A near equal surprise to Ajayi’s loss was Kenyan Drake‘s string of stellar performances. And it’s these performances that’s making Gase’s decision to ship their star RB look brilliant.

The plan after Ajayi was shipped out was to have Damien Williams and Drake split the running back duties, and they immediately rose to the challenge. They both ran hard, and showcased their skills as a pass catchers and blockers.

However it was a short lived plan as Williams hurt his shoulder in the first Patriots game, leaving Drake the lone quality RB and forced into a feature role.

Drake has been a back-up since his days at Alabama, where he had to sit behind players like Eddie Lacy and Derrick Henry. His minor role continued when Miami drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft as he played behind both Ajayi and Williams in rotation.

Having two or more quality Running Backs is a big advantage

Questions about Drake’s durability was a major concerns because he had a laundry list of injuries throughout his time in Alabama. Drake even began his rookie season with a bum hamstring, which reinforced his glass-man stigma.

While he was able to flash some talent last season in his limited playing time, there was little expectations of him performing as a back who could handle a heavy load, much less at the high level he has.

But maybe two years in an NFL level strength and conditioning program has helped him develop more durability? Time will tell. So far, he has carried a full load and seems to have the ability to limit hard hits.

As for Williams, he showed a lot before getting injured. While he doesn’t have the same explosion and big play potential as Drake in the run game, but he did make big plays as a receiver. Williams is a perfect compliment power to Drake’s speed. I have been waiting for years for Williams to put it all together and it looks like he has. There was some bumpy time in the preseason when he delayed in signing his tender so he could miss voluntary workouts, but since he has been nothing but an asset. I think Williams is a key signing in the offseason.

Even 3rd string Senorise Perry appears to be a player

It’s seeming more likely that both Williams and Drake will be available up in Buffalo. This game will definitely be cold and likely have snow and will be the perfect test for how good this run game and these backs are. The Bills play tough at home, the ball will be slippery, add in the crowd, and both teams desperate for a win to keep Playoff hopes alive, these two RB’s will play a key role in a tough atmosphere.

So how will they perform? Can they prove to be the kind of backs who can be depended on?

If so, Gase will be able to put a feather in his hat. More importantly the Fins will be in a great position going forward and will have an extra 4th round pick ta’ boot.

Drake has enabled Coach Gase to be more aggressive with his play calling and also open up his play book, because now Gase has a running back that is a true dual threat. Williams is sweet icing on the cake. Most of the bookie website software around the world is betting that Miami has found their new running backs of the future. Now it’s up to Williams and Drake to prove it. The past two wins have been nice… three in a row would be a whole lot better. Go Fins!!!

Comment on Facebook

Related posts: