Both Fins Backs Look To Play In Buffalo
Williams and Drake are talented AND complete backs
When the Miami Dolphins traded away Jay Ajayi many people–including myself–were shocked and upset that he was not only gone, but that he’d been traded for a bag of peanuts and some used cigarettes.
But amazingly, as time went on, it became clearer that Ajayi was more of a problem than an asset in Adam Gase‘s scheme.
A near equal surprise to Ajayi’s loss was Kenyan Drake‘s string of stellar performances. And it’s these performances that’s making Gase’s decision to ship their star RB look brilliant.
The plan after Ajayi was shipped out was to have Damien Williams and Drake split the running back duties, and they immediately rose to the challenge. They both ran hard, and showcased their skills as a pass catchers and blockers.
However it was a short lived plan as Williams hurt his shoulder in the first Patriots game, leaving Drake the lone quality RB and forced into a feature role.
Drake has been a back-up since his days at Alabama, where he had to sit behind players like Eddie Lacy and Derrick Henry. His minor role continued when Miami drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft as he played behind both Ajayi and Williams in rotation.
Having two or more quality Running Backs is a big advantage
Questions about Drake’s durability was a major concerns because he had a laundry list of injuries throughout his time in Alabama. Drake even began his rookie season with a bum hamstring, which reinforced his glass-man stigma.
While he was able to flash some talent last season in his limited playing time, there was little expectations of him performing as a back who could handle a heavy load, much less at the high level he has.
But maybe two years in an NFL level strength and conditioning program has helped him develop more durability? Time will tell. So far, he has carried a full load and seems to have the ability to limit hard hits.
As for Williams, he showed a lot before getting injured. While he doesn’t have the same explosion and big play potential as Drake in the run game, but he did make big plays as a receiver. Williams is a perfect compliment power to Drake’s speed. I have been waiting for years for Williams to put it all together and it looks like he has. There was some bumpy time in the preseason when he delayed in signing his tender so he could miss voluntary workouts, but since he has been nothing but an asset. I think Williams is a key signing in the offseason.
Even 3rd string Senorise Perry appears to be a player
It’s seeming more likely that both Williams and Drake will be available up in Buffalo. This game will definitely be cold and likely have snow and will be the perfect test for how good this run game and these backs are. The Bills play tough at home, the ball will be slippery, add in the crowd, and both teams desperate for a win to keep Playoff hopes alive, these two RB’s will play a key role in a tough atmosphere.
So how will they perform? Can they prove to be the kind of backs who can be depended on?
If so, Gase will be able to put a feather in his hat. More importantly the Fins will be in a great position going forward and will have an extra 4th round pick ta’ boot.
Drake has enabled Coach Gase to be more aggressive with his play calling and also open up his play book, because now Gase has a running back that is a true dual threat. Williams is sweet icing on the cake. Most of the bookie website software around the world is betting that Miami has found their new running backs of the future. Now it’s up to Williams and Drake to prove it. The past two wins have been nice… three in a row would be a whole lot better. Go Fins!!!
…regardless of how well Drake and Williams perform on Sunday, the low 4th round pick for Ajayi still sticks in my craw …Gase could have benched him and waited for the market to improve in ’18 …there was no compelling reason to trade him for what could effectively be a mid 5th round pick when compensatory picks are considered …yes, we don’t know what his value would have been after that but we can fairly surmise at least a legitimate 4th and more
…take note that we must win all three remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs …all three of those games impact the current 5/6 AFC wildcard slots …and we must have some help from other teams even if we win out …one of those games will play Sunday, between Baltimore and Cleveland …Baltimore is currently a game up on us in the conference and has the tie-breaker as well …thus they need to lose at least 1 and likely 2 of their 3 remaining games …dream games against the bottom dwelling Browns, Colts, and Bengals
…they lost a heart breaker last Sunday to the Steelers while the Browns lost narrowly to the Packers …the Browns have shown some life of late so I have this marked as a must win for them (and us) …their first of the season and a life preserver for the phins …assuming we beat the Bills in Buffalo, no small thing in itself
…so for true phins fans, root for them come Sunday but keep an eye on the Browns/Ravens game as well …if the phins lose, the playoffs are almost certainly history …if the phins win and the Browns lose, the playoffs just got a lot harder to make …if both win, our playoff making odds reach 50%, maybe more depending on Raider and Titans outcomes
…later Sunday the Titans play at SF …if SF with Garoppolo at QB can pull off another win here, the Titans hold on the 5th slot gets very shaky …which substantially improves the phins chances, assuming we win out
…and then Sunday night the Cowboys play at Oakland where a Raiders loss would take them out of the playoffs and kill their tie=breaker against us …assuming as always, the phins win out
…for a phins fan, that’s about as good a line-up as we could hope for …3 games over 12 hours that directly impact our chances at a playoff slot …despite the 4-7 start we suffered through
…note that I’ve not included the LAC/KC game on Saturday …we have to beat KC to get to the playoffs …a Charger loss puts them virtually out of it while a win sews up the AFC West for them …and with the loss to us, kicks KC out of playoff contention …thus it could be an interesting game but will not impact our playoff hopes either way
…can Drake, Cutler, Suh and Howard repeat last week’s performance in Buffalo? …I don’t know but I’ll damn sure be watching …win or lose, phins forever 🙂
I think Ajayi has yet to be a bell cow… either he isn’t learning fast enough, he can’t be trusted, they are concerned about his health, or they are saving him till PO. If anything but the saving part is true, then he isn’t a stud RB who can carry the load at this point. He wasn’ having not getting the ball 20 times a game, so how would he respond if he was demoted? What would his value then be in the off season? More or less? It’s just my opinion, but I think we fans have a higher opinion of him that teams. Not in his running ability, but his health and ability to be a three down back. Time will tell. If he keeps gets 10 or less carries, then something is up. So far, his play in Philly hasn’t screamed he is a stud every down back and if that’s the case then his value is around 3-4 pick. If he becomes a stud then his value should have been more than a 4th…
Forget about the Ravens they will get one of the last two picks. Titans seem like the only hope. Also, Williams seems to be downgraded to Doubful, so it might be on Drake’s shoulders again.