Fans Debate: Win Or Not To Win Is Best

With many teams doing poorly, a win or two could move the Fins to the middle of the draft

The Miami Dolphins will be hosting the Denver Broncos this week. The question is not just can they win and stop their 5 game losing streak, but would winning before the best for them, long term?

First, the Fins will be without Damien Williams, Jermon Bushrod, and William Hayes.

So winning, regardless of whether it’s better for the franchise or not, will be a bit tougher as Miami will be without 3 starters.

Then there’s the sub plot of the return of Vance Joseph to Miami. Given his Broncos have lost 7 games straight, he might want this even more than Gase. Also, let’s not forget he knows this defense and Matt Burke very well.

It doesn’t take pay per head bookie software to see that both teams actually look eerily similar: Defenses falling apart and lots of inconsistent play from their offenses. All signs point to a very sloppy game on Sunday, so barring a tie, at least one of these teams should end their losing streak.

But Fin Fans are split on what’s best for the long term health of the Dolphins.

Is winning or losing best for 2018 and beyond?

Mathematically, winning gives them a shot at the Playoffs. But realistically, it’s a snow balls shot in hell they make it. This is one reason many prefer the losing as it will certainly give them a Top 10 pick in the 2018 Draft.

Gase must prove he can still get this team to win

The problem with this season is the constant level of uncertainty. Basic aspects of the game seem like Herculean efforts when successfully done. Pre-snap penalties, knowing assignments, calling correct plays, not getting arrested, holding onto the football: routine aspects of the job have been ‘not so routine’ in 2017. So I get fans who say we need a top pick and that losing will be winning.

It all comes down on where you stand with this regime:

This regime lives or dies with Gase’s level of success. If Miami fails to correct its discipline issues and loses on top of it, then 2018 will have one extra anchor that it won’t need. It could very well set the death nail for next year.

Given this season’s level of incompetence, I can’t fault anyone for wanting to move on from Gase… even though I think it’s a bit premature.

A 8-8 or 9-7 2017 team playing disciplined football is far better for the 2018 mindset than one that’s 4-12 and playing terribly.

A Fan’s take on everything is based on what you think about Gase

Of course, then we have to wonder will Chris Grier even be able even use the high picks wisely?Laremy Tunsil gives me nightmares thinking about how much he has under performed.

So if you think Gase and Co. aren’t in the best interest of Miami’s future, then lose baby, lose.

Truth be told, Gase is the primary reason for this season’s failure. He has made bad executive and game time decisions. Gase is the one setting the plate for everything post draft: Bad coaches, bad players playing, bad offensive calls… all are his direct responsibility.

But Gase is still green and it’s totally feasible that he can grow. Yeah, it’s also fair to say it’s totally feasible that he doesn’t either. So there’s that.

Yet, if you are my camp and want Gase to succeed, he needs something to build off. The NFL is more about the mental side of things that the physical. The players need to believe in him–and right now I’m not sure they do… and by Gase’s responses in interviews, he needs to believe in himself. I might be dumb, but I’m holding out hope that Gase can figure it out. I hope this team can still show itself to be competent and win–even at the cost of some draft pick slots… plus I hate the Bills and Pats. Go Fins!!!

