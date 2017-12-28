Dolphins Offseason Hope: Continuity Will Bring Consistency

Discipline and consistency are the most radical change Miami can make

Barring Steven Ross making a knee jerk reaction or Adam Gase walking away after the season, this inconsistent season will turn into a consistent offseason with the return of all the primary leaders in the Front Office and the coaching staff.

The hope is continuity will bring the discipline Miami craves.

Of course, there are plenty of Fin Fans who aren’t happy that this leadership is returning either in part or as a whole.

I get it, but I disagree with that stance.

First off, any future coach would look at Gase’s two year tenure of 10-6 and 6 to 7 wins and then a subsequent firing and say, “Wow, do I want to work there? One bad season after the Playoffs and I’d get canned.”

Also, I’m sure the Jim Harbaugh and Steven Ross clandestine meeting and the lie to Tony Sparano has left a bit of a bad taste in prospective coaches about the Dolphins owner. Add to that a Gase firing and a rocky QB situation… most software for bookmakers would says good luck finding a quality coach.

So, I think giving Gase one more season is wise.

Obviously Gase needs to improve.

Dolphins have been consistently inconsistent… the hope is continuity will change this

Phinsnews has been talking about Gase’s issues of inconsistent play calling and the need to be more disciplined since Week 3. But given the laundry list of issues, it’s fair to say that Gase and the Dolphins had to battle through adversity more than most teams in this league. And even though they’ll have a losing record, a couple impressive performances against top teams, such as the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots flashed the potential–if things ever get right.

The Cleveland Browns are a picture perfect example of a good two-year firing.

And yes… it’s also fair to say a better Coach or better decisions would have made a difference on every front.

Last year Gase made nearly all the right moves–this year not so much. Round three will be the tie breaker.

While continuity is the hallmark of both good and bad franchise, there’s no denying that the better teams in this league like the Patriots, Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Panthers, Vikings, and Seahawks all have the same head coach for countless seasons in a row.

Of course they have the RIGHT coach and Front Office.

Continuity at the QB position is key for consistency

Bottom line, 2018 is a make or break year for Gase… but a third season is needed for a mid-term evaluation.

Gase, Grier, and Tannenbaum will have to make the most of this upcoming draft to land some immediate Day 1 starters… and it would be very wise to look to the draft for at least one young backup for Ryan Tannehill.

QB continuity is a major key in consistency.

One player in particular that I’d love Miami to make a play for is Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. I’ll go into the many reasons why he’d be a perfect fit for Miami and Coach Gase in another article. But the tremendous upside to this pick is the patience we can have with him because we have Tannehill as the starter… and the “QB whisperer” Gase. What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts about how Coach Gase fared this season and what we are expecting from him in 2018?

