Dolphins May Get A Shot At Top Linebacker

Tightend, Left Guard, and Linebacker are crucial needs this Offseason

The Miami Dolphins hold the 11th pick in the first round, and there definitely will be plenty of top-shelf talent left on the board at that spot.

But the scenarios are limitless at this point… and the draft can throw curve balls, so it’s impossible to say exactly who will be there… although Free Agency will make it a whole lot clearer.

No matter how it shakes out, it’s very likely that at least one of the two top Linebacker prospects will be available.

Lately there’s been a lot of talk of the Fins looking at QB’s, which is good because they need to seriously add one during this draft… it would be great to add an heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill, but at the very least they need to find a backup in the later rounds.

However, many per head solutions providers are betting that Miami will make a safer and less controversial pick in the first round with the selection of an Offensive Lineman or a Linebacker with their 1st Rounder.

Either position makes a ton of sense, because Miami desperately needs to find at least one starter at each position group.

I found another great site on You Tube called Cut Up Corner. It has loads of great tape on dozens of prospects… really worth taking the time to check it out.

Here’s a good watch of Tremaine Edmunds:

As per NFL.com:

“Edmunds has a unique blend of size, length and athleticism. He primarily lines up off the line of scrimmage, but does get some work rushing off the edge. Against the run, he is quick to key, fill and finish as a tackler. He has rare lateral range and collects tackles from sideline to sideline. The former Hokie flashes the ability to shoot his hands and play off blocks, but this is one area where he can improve. Against the pass, he easily mirrors running backs and tight ends; there are even examples of him matching up and redirecting vs. slot receivers. He offers tremendous upside as an edge rusher, where he can dip/rip and bend around the edge. Overall, Edmunds has All-Pro ability. His upside is outrageous.”

I’ll add that he needs to work on his reads and has a tendency to down throttle on plays a bit too early.

Here’s a good watch of Roquan Smith in the bowl game against Alabama:

As per NFL.com:

“Smith is an undersized inside linebacker with excellent instincts and range. Against inside runs, he uses his quickness to beat blockers to spots and is a firm, chest-up tackler. He does need to improve his hand usage because once blockers get into him, he struggles to free himself. He’s at his best against perimeter runs. Smith brings outstanding recognition and covers ground quickly. I believe he projects best as a 4-3 WLB where he would be able to use his speed to run-and-chase without having to mix it up inside. Against the pass, he has the speed and agility to cover RBs and TEs. He’s an excellent blitzer. Smith might lack the ideal bulk, but he’s a playmaker against both the run and pass.”

My added two cents is just like Edmunds, at least in this game, Smith seemed to give up on the play a bit too early too often.

Smith was a dominating force for the Bulldogs this past season and led one of the best defenses in all of college football. He tallied 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, and 2 passes deflected last season…

…and at 6-1, 225 pounds with a ‘forty’ at around 4.55-4.60, he fits a huge need of pass covering WLB.

God knows Kiko Alonso doesn’t fit the bill as a cover LB

Both are definitely plug and play guys. Dolphins need a day 1 starter at #11 with the potential to be cornerstone. Let’s save a developmental 1st Round pick till 2019… or 2020… or…

I really like Edmunds at SLB because he has the size and speed to cut off the perimeter and rush the passer. When’s the last time Miami has had a good blitzing LB? Bryan Cox?

I’ve heard rumors of Smith having some knee issues… don’t know if that’s true or not. I guess we’ll hear more as the draft gets closer.

If Smith’s knees are fine, then it’s either or for me. Smith fills the bigger need, but Edmunds has the higher ceiling.

Considering that Miami will be getting back Inside Linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who missed his entire Rookie season with a knee injury, drafting a player like Smith or Edmunds to play beside him could make for a very solid and young Linebacking group. What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts about our first round pick?

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: