Dolphins Finally Win… What Now?

Dolphins beat the worst, now they get a second shot at the best

It ‘only’ took 5 weeks of losing and going against a team on a worse skid than us–but fans can finally celebrate a “W”.

So what now?

It was nice to see Adam Gase show no mercy against his former defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph. I don’t want to hear about Miami’s onside kick in the fourth quarter, while ahead 33-9, is a classless move. The same talking heads who are pushing criticism would have applauded Bill Belichick for doing the very same things as brilliant.. but as with the refs, bias for the Pats is a popular way these days. I mean, Belichick and the Patriots never ever run up scores on helpless teams late in the fourth quarter. Right?!

This was a much needed win, but the feel good vibe will have little effect going forward… if it’s a one off and back to garbage football.

The biggest thing about this win was Miami’s ability to establish a running game. With no Jay Ajayi and Damien Willimas out, Kenyan Drake was on his own and showed a lot of promise. He ran hard without a fumbling 23 times for 120 yards, 1 touchdown, and 5.5 yards per carry average.

Now that’s sweet music.

If Drake keeps this up, the Dolphins will get a big boost

All in all, Miami ran the ball 30 times for 145 yards and a 4.8 yards per carry average. He again showed that when they run the ball well there’s a very good chance thy win. This was the recipe last year with Ajayi, and it’s obvious once again that Miami must focus on generating a powerful running game. You don’t need pay per head software to know that the Dolphins look a lot better and win more football games when the ground game is the one leading the offense.

Without a doubt this Offseason must include Miami focusing on stabilizing the our offensive line and adding one more solid running back. Fins must revolve their offense around a tough running attack that moves the chains and chews the clock.

No duh, huh?

An extra benefit to this week’s win is that this excellent rushing production also breathed life into Gase’s credibility. In the aftermath of Ajayi getting shipped out, and Williams doing as well as he did, now with Drake having a very good showing in running, pass block, and receiving, Gase’s name and reputation is getting a little love. With all the criticism aimed at Gase, this win was more than just a “W” in the optics department. But again, everything good that was shown this last game must be shown in the remaining games for it to have a tangible boost on the morale of fans and the team’s image…

…And of course, the Patriots stand in the way. Man, is this ever the time for the Dolphins to step up?It’s a long shot yes, but still possible. Go Fins!!!

