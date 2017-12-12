Dolphins 2nd Dominating Win Forces Critics To Do A Double Take
With good reason critics questioned everything, but now they must do so again
The Dolphins loss to the Pats was certain… the only question was by how much. But the Dolphins decided to show up anyhow and shocked just about everyone with a dominating 27-20 victory, reigniting evaluation of this regime.
Without a question the 2017 Miami Dolphins have floundered most of the season and were deserving of all the criticism they received. But after two outstanding wins in a row it’s only fair that there’s a reassessment by even the best pay per head sites.
Does this win mean the Fins are certainly on the right track? NO! Consistency will be the tell-tale sign of that. But a re-evaluation is without a doubt a fair response after the Fins knocked the snot out of the ‘best team’ in football and turned prince Tom Brady into a frog.
Now Miami must continue in this fashion to turn sour fans back into believers. But this young staff and young team has shown they can beat the worst and the best in back-to-back weeks with excellent offense and defense.
Were flaws still on display? Yup. But they weren’t glaring.
Critics of this regime must reaccess the Fins over the next few weeks
Strong improvements in the three critical areas of rushing, clean team play, and pass defense are unquestionable. Can they be consistent over the next 3 games? Now that’s the big question.
Another unquestionable reality is that the Dolphins are better off with Jay Ajayi gone.
Ajayi is without a doubt a beast at running the ball, but defenses take away what you’re good at and force you to overcome your weakness. Jay didn’t like to study. Jay was very focused on his ‘brand’, clothing lines and such. Jay complained a lot. Jay hasn’t had more than 10 carries a game in Philly.
Adam Gase has looked far more comfortable with Jay gone. The offense appears too be flourishing with a back who can pass block consistently and be a major factor as BOTH a runner and receiver. Over the last couple of weeks fans have witnessed ‘the Gase’ they were expecting. Whether it’s Kenyan Drake or Damien Williams, this offense has been night and day since the trade. This system is designed for a complete back.
This offensive improvement has trickled down and been a big shot of adrenaline in the arm of the defense.
Last night’s smothering of Brady lends serious credence to what was been said by the Fins for quite some time, “This defense plays better with the lead.” Maybe it wasn’t rhetoric?
The last piece of the puzzle, and THE most important, was clean play: low penalties–especially presnap, low turnovers, and wise decisions from the staff in their play calls. Last night the Dolphins not only out played and out coached the Patriots, but most importantly, they were far more disciplined.
Now were critics stupid to criticize? No. Are critics wrong? Given the last couple of weeks, critics have certainly not been proven right. A fair critic would say the jury is still out and a double take is needed. The next 3 weeks could go a long way towards indicating that the death of this regime has been greatly exaggerated. Either way, wasn’t last night sweet?!! Go Fins!!!
That’s the team the fans in the coaches were hoping to see all year! Shout out 2 Kenyan Drake Jordan Phillips Stefan Anthony Marquis Grey and all the other unsung heroes! I love Drake’s Vision but he also is bringing it in the pass protection!
Totally agree… I think Ajayi would have fit better in a different system with different personnel. In this one he limited the depth of the playbook and put Gase in a bind. I think Gase is a little rigid and loses his comfort when he can’t call as he has because of an RB who is poor in pass protect and receiving… even if that back is an all world runner.
Before you go crowning their ass…lets review.
1. You are what your record says you are and we’re 6-7, under performed this year no doubt
2. We’re so used to losing, especially in prime time, that the inmates are deeming this win as a turnaround. It aint
3. Yes, Fins played clean, and got great performance in the specific areas they needed to…finally, and its about frigging time
* D-line dominated Pats front putting pressure on Brady moving him off his launch point making him keep his feet moving
* Shut down coverage by Xavien Howard on Pats deep threat
* Man-coverage most of game (almost blew it playing soft zone end of Q4)
* Came out passing the ball vs trying to establish the run early – opened up the run lanes later
* Cutler has his best game of the season
* Turnover ratio
* O-line gave Cutler time giving up 2 vs 7 sacks, which is acceptable
* Fins able to run ball w mixed in big runs by Drake
4. Drake is perfectly suited for Fins stretch run scheme far better than Ajayi’s he downhill style
But most importantly, the thing many fail to mention is that the Pats came in severely short handed with many injuries to starters on the D.
Regardless, props to Gase for coming up with an effective game plan, I believe its the new blue print vs Pats, i.e. blitz early not letting Brady find his rhythm, playing tight bump man coverage on the borders, attacking Pats man coverage, mixing in the run.
I still think it was a boneheaded series with 2:30 or so left in game Gase calling a pass on 3rd and 5yds preserving Pats another 30 seconds and a timeout, but I guess had Gase just ran the ball it would have been a perfect game by him in play calling.
Wide-eyed Matt Burke also called a bold game, except for changing to zone on Brady’s last drive – drove me nuts.
Fins did Steelers a big favor.
I don’t think this win moves the needle in terms of this years body of work and the expectation this regime and team would improve over last year. What is the expectation for next year? Whatever it is, history has taught us that the Fins won’t meet them.
They are who we thought they were…
“Before you go crowning their ass…lets review” This is your canned response… you have said the something a half dozen times.
I truly believe you were rooting for them to lose so you could say look I told you. Yes, you were right. You know all. Fin suck and Gase will be fired.
Notice the difference between us:
“Now were critics stupid to criticize? No. Are critics wrong? Given the last couple of weeks, critics have certainly not been proven right. A fair critic would say the jury is still out and a double take is needed. The next 3 weeks could go a long way towards indicating that the death of this regime has been greatly exaggerated. Either way, wasn’t last night sweet?!! Go Fins!!!”
I guess you’ve drank too much hateraid to be rational.
Whats your point?
That I was rooting for them to lose? Yup, this season means nothing and a better pick in the 1st is more valuable than a meaningless win, that is unless you’re thinking PLAYOFFS!?
The bandwagon has become overcrowded now with this win. The “jury” is not still out, and there is no double take to have, the Fins suck because they cant win consistently, because they havent won in the playoffs, much less get to the playoffs in like foreverrrrr.
Next 3 weeks??? Soooo, 9-7 is better than last year eh? Sooo 6-10 to 10-6 to 9-7! Great! whooo hooo! That doesnt suck?
I dont know what possible point you could be making. Just dont know.
You know what my point is though.
Fins 10 year history of championships.
2007 1-15
2008 11-5
2009 7-9
2010 7-9
2011 6-10
2012 7-9
2013 8-8
2014 8-8
2015 6-10
2016 10-6
2017 9-7* At best in case of miracle
See any pattern here???
What does any year not involving this regime mean anything? This has zero rationality.
Seahawks do you see a trend? Fire Pete Carroll with back to back 7-9 seasons:
1988 1988 NFL AFC West 1st 9 7 0
1989 1989 NFL AFC West 4th 7 9 0
1990 1990 NFL AFC West 3rd[7] 9 7 0
1991 1991 NFL AFC West 4th 7 9 0
1992 1992 NFL AFC West 5th 2 14 0
1993 1993 NFL AFC West 5th 6 10 0
1994 1994 NFL AFC West 5th 6 10 0
1995 1995 NFL AFC West 3rd 8 8 0
1996 1996 NFL AFC West 4th 7 9 0
1997′ 1997 NFL AFC West 3rd 8 8 0
1998 1998 NFL AFC West 2nd 8 8 0
1999 1999 NFL AFC West 1st[8] 9 7 0
2000 2000 NFL AFC West 4th 6 10 0
2001 2001 NFL AFC West 2nd 9 7 0
2002 2002 NFL NFC West 3rd 7 9 0
2003 2003 NFL NFC West 2nd 10 6 0
2004 2004 NFL NFC West 1st 9 7 0
2005 2005 NFL NFC West 1st 13 3 0
2006 2006 NFL NFC West 1st 9 7 0
2007 2007 NFL NFC West 1st 10 6 0
2008 2008 NFL NFC West 3rd 4 12 0
2009 2009 NFL NFC West 3rd 5 11 0
2010 2010 NFL NFC West 1st 7 9 0
2011 2011 NFL NFC West 3rd 7 9 0
…well yes, I do see a pattern …we went 10-6 against a very weak schedule last year …we may get to 9-7 or 7-9 or even 8-8 vs a much tougher schedule …look at the teams we lost to, all still in the chase …and none of them went through the adversity we have …and yet here we are …still in the chase …barely …and despite making our own problems along the way …but that’s not the pattern I’m speaking of, eh
…you’re the pattern here …you troll, you do …that’s it, that’s the pattern
…go ahead, read through your past posts here …show me anything that was net positive about a team you claim to be a fan of …never mind, it doesn’t exist …even today, after giving a pretty fair summary of what they got right, you went right back to low balling them …its what you do …troll that you are
…its one thing to play negative nellie, to point out the rather obvious problems, as long as you do it from a fan perspective …this is what needs to be fixed, this is how it can be fixed …this is what was wrong, this is what was right …but that’s not what you do, no, not you …you go for the jugular every time …as if there was never hope, and there never will be …that’s you, the troll, the “fan” who enjoys seeing the phins lose …by the evidence of your own words, you convict yourself, over and over and over again …troll …live with it
Truth hurts, even when said eloquently… but it’s better to hear the truth and wake up than live a fantasy.
“Either way, wasn’t last night sweet?!!”
…t’was 🙂
…if they play like last night, we have a better than even chance of winning out …but we need at least one LAC loss and probably 2 Ravens losses to make the playoffs …where anything is possible
…an LAC loss is probable given their schedule …but the Ravens have three ez-pz games left …unless you think the Browns are going to do a Dolphins on them …so our fate lies in the hands of three of the worst teams this year …pray for the upset, eh
…however the rest of this season goes, we did it to ourselves …the FA/Draft, the OL, the penalties, the defensive collapse …and we had some help …the injuries are part of the game but we took some tough ones …the IRMA bit I lay on the NFL office …the coke sniffing OL coach, etc
(do take note of the steady improvement of the OL since the coke sniffer left)
…but it would appear that we have found a couple jewels hidden in the folds …Davis is looking like a starting RG, Drake is a legitimate feature RB, Howard is turning into a shut down corner, and Phillips has finally started to bite …all of which has serious implications for our off season …and all of them good
…still waiting for Harris and Asiata to show their value …if we need another DE, it matters …if Asiata can’t start on THIS OL, will he ever? …still have a strong inclination to get a starting Center and we obviously need a LG …probably a RT as well
…the IR list is deep …TH/Lippett/Hayes/James/McMillan are all legitimate starters at positions of need even though James cap and inconsistency make him questionable …such that the starting lineup for ’18 looks very good assuming we can retain Hayes and Landry despite our serious cap problems
…at this point we need a LG/C/RT/TE …we need a DE if Harris doesn’t show and Hayes leaves …we need a legitimate understudy for TH …and probably another LB although all three starters had a decent game last night …but the thing is, imnsho, we’re no longer desperate, just needful, which is a huge improvement over three weeks ago …we could legitimately go after the bpa and I’d not howl …well not too much 🙂
…two things must happen this Sunday …hard things
…Miami must beat Buffalo in Buffalo in the worst possible weather for Miami …never easy
…SF must beat Tennessee …here we start praying that Garappolo is as good as his press …the 2nd coming of Joe Montana …and that SF actually wants to win and thus give up 2-4 slots in the draft …I don’t believe Shanahan will deliberately tank but its a consideration
…the Titans and the Ravens are the real blocks in the playoff chase …they have to lose
…so here we go …we all know Miami must win …but are you prepared to believe in the Browns, the Colts, and the 49rs to win as well …’cause that’s where we are in the playoff lotto …we need help from the lowest of the low
…remember 2007 when we were one miracle catch by an unknown WR away from a 0-16 season …lets all pray that the Browns find such a moment this Sunday …and that the Miami team that beat Denver and NE stuffs ice balls up the rectal orifices of a Buffalo team lost in their own snow storm …go phins 🙂
Agree, but I think titans are the key, and they need to lose two with the Fins winning all three. I just don’t see Raven losing 2 games, which makes things very sticky. I just want to see the Fins win the next 3 and play clean… after that is pure gravy.
I’m still looking to see Eric Smith play. Tunsil is creeping up a little bit each week. LT: Tunsil and RG / RT: Davis with Smith as an interesting player as depth or starting RT. Pouncey needs to go, although he might not till 2019. I could see Larsen lay RG and Davis RT, if he proves he can. They will find a LG for sure and maybe a C… they’ll try and fill RG with placeholders and move Davis to RT.
“Davis is looking like a starting RG, Drake is a legitimate feature RB, Howard is turning into a shut down corner, and Phillips has finally started to bite …all of which has serious implications for our off season …and all of them good”
Harris seems to have lost some of his burst. I’m not overwhelmed by him and wonder if LB is a better spot for him.
Yeah, huge…