Digging into Phins Big Win Over Pats

What did Miami show in their big win against the Pats?

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a big win in Foxborough against the New England Patriots giving them in sole possession of the AFC East. Despite the win, the 2021 Dolphins team still has a lot of growing to do if they want the be the AFCE champs by the season’s end. Still, division wins are never easy, especially on the road, so Phins fans should be very happy about getting the win in an uneven performance.

I just digging into the All 22 film to see how and what really went down, but this is my early observation of where this team is at.

The Good… and very good from Sunday

Brian Flores out ‘Belichicked’ Bill Belichick and was so disiciplined that the Patriots beat themselves commiting more (by a long shot) turnovers and penalties than the Dolphins. This is no small feat and has been a consistent theme of the Flores led teams. Flores is my type of coach! The defense isn’t a one trick pony of just pressure defense. Using a bend but don’t break style of zones rather than press man coverage limited the Patriots for the most part and was a great move. You can bet with the best pay per head that teams down the road will have a little extra to gameplan for. Despite the loss of Raekwon Davis the Dolphins limited the Patriots run game. This wasn’t all the Phins doing though because after 7 snaps, the Pats lost giant RT Trent Brown and his loss really lessened the blow to the Dolphins defense when Davis went out. Jaylen Waddle did about as good as could be expected from a rookie recevier. The one ‘drop’ wasn’t really a drop and in truth was a very difficult catch. That catch would have had Waddle at nearly a 100 (or more) yards on the day. DeVante Parker might struggle to stay healthy, but he’s one heck of a receiver! Cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard look to be a super duo. Add in the fine play of Rowe, Needham, Holland, and McCourty and this Dolphins secondary looks to be something very good. Myles Gaskin has the special sauce. There’s no doubt if Gaskin can stay healthy, he could have special year.

The ‘needs’ fixing from Sunday

The offense still struggles to put up points and yards. At this stage, it’s a little of everything from scheme, play calls, to players. Not a big deal this early, with so many new parts uneven play is expected as the group finds their way. But, each week should bring growth. If we are still talking about this midway through the season then their should be concern. Dolphins run defense held up pretty well, but needs improving. After the first play the Phins defense limited the Pats run game, but they kept chugging along. The offensive line was without LT Austin Jackson, but his replacement Liam Eichenburg played well… still, the line was hit and miss. More consistence and better run lanes are critical for long term success going forward.

The Ugly

Time of possession was 23:17 to 26:43. That’s nealy a full quarter extra for nthe defense to be on the feild. Maybe the defense could have made more stops, but you have to lay the brunt of the blame at the feet of the offense and the staff. This defense will be gassed if they have to play too many more games like this. The 17 game season will be a meat grinder. Think of it this way: four more games like this and the defense will have played a full extra game (really two games because in an equal time of possession game the defense only plays 30 mins), with the extra game on the season tacked on ta’ boot. Good luck with a final push in the Regular Season or the Post Season. 3rd Down conversions for Miami were 4-11 for 36.4% verse the Patriots who were 11-16 for 68.8%! That’s where the TOP differential comes from. This must change fast and in a big way!!!

Take the win with a BIG smile

The Bills are coming to town and despite their defeat to the Steelers, they won’t be an easy out. Josh Allen has been a nightmare to the Dolphins since he was drafted. But, IF the Dolphins can walk out of this week with a win… Boy-oh-boy! No matter how you slice it, the Brian Flores tenure has this Dolphins franchise heading in the right direction. How right? Only time will tell, but it’s better now than anytime I can remember over the last 20 years! Go Phins!!

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



What does the Miami Dolphins’ big win over the New England Patriots say about their 2021 team’s chance to reach the playoffs?

Comment on Facebook