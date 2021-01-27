COVID Draft Rules Give Phins Huge Edge

Phins get a major leg up by coaching Senior Bowl

As all Phins fans know, this Saturday the Miami Dolphins staff will coach in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Between the practice and the game, the Phins have a near week to get an up-close and personal look at some of the top seniors in the nation entering the 2021 Draft. While this opportunity is always an advantage, this year it will be even a greater advantage due to new COVID rules that will limit teams and rookie interaction.

Flores plays a key role in the Phins draft

Last year, Brian Flores had a unique opportunity to have a private workout with draft prospects from Auburn. The Dolphins ended up selecting Noah Igbinoghene in the 1st Round, who was one of those Auburn players. Now, many said Igbinoghene was a reach… and he definitely didn’t show dividends this season. But, it’s clear Flores saw something in Igbinoghene and used his influence to make his selection happen.

Now, I would have preferred one of the top-rated running backs, but Igbinoghene is still a young and raw player so he shouldn’t be labeled as a bust this early. The bottom line is Flores is spending time with two of my dream picks in WR Smith and RB Harris from Alabama. Hopefully, Flores seeing them up close for an extended period of time will lead the Phins to draft both of them.

Considering how limited the interactions will be now because of COVID, this close up look could be the deciding factor over another player.

The new rules for interviews are:

“Other major changes include no in-person workouts. All workouts will take place during individual pro days on college campuses. The league will be working on the structure of providing video of individual workouts to all teams. Teams can conduct 15-minute interviews with players virtually only. “

Okay, maybe we won’t get both of them

While I play the Dolphins GM in these articles, I don’t actually get the luxury of making the decisions on Draft Day…

… So, I doubt the Dolphins fall in love with both of my two choices. But, I’ve got to believe they’ll walk away with at least one of them!

Flores must have his eye on some defenders

Since coach Flores is a defensive-minded coach, I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two seniors end up getting selected by the Phins at some point during the draft as well.

Remember, we have 4 picks in the Top 50!

With what we saw last year with Igbinoghene, it’s hard to imagine this changing since Flores will get even more time with these Senior players. The question is who will they target? North Carolina ILB Chazz Surratt could be one of them. Or maybe Ohio State OLB Baron Browning?

If you’ve never paid attention to a Senior Bowl… this one you should

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans’ thoughts about the value of this Senior Bowl

