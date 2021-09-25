Can Phins Turn it Around in Vegas?

Will the Dolphins bounce back against Vegas?

Tua is now on IR because of broken ribs and by all reports in a lot of pain. He’ll miss the next three weeks at least… So, it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show! Considering how bad the offensive line played last week, if Tua hadn’t been put on IR, it would have been a suicide mission his week.

Can the Phins get back on track in Vegas with a vet leading the offense?

Phins offense is the spotlight!

The Dolphins are coming off one of their worst performances in recent memory, and it didn’t help to lose Tua in the first quarter. Once again Miami was outplayed and out coached by the Bills. They will need to make a lot of adjustments before they go to Vegas to take on the Raiders, if they want to win.

After seeing Brissett fill in last week, I think it’s pretty obvious that our best chance to win going forward is with Tua as the QB. Sure, Brissett was pressured a whopping 28 time and was able to finish the game, but he just doesn’t have the same accuracy of Tua. Regardless of who ends up being the QB this week, the Offensive line needs to man up and do a much better job of pass protection and run blocking. Sadly, the offensive line has been a problem for a long time, and was one of the biggest question marks coming into this season. It appears they have failed to improve this area for one more season.

Its been reported that Solomon Kindley was benched. Possibly undrafted Guard Robert Jones or 2nd RD pick Liam Eichenburg start in his place. While Kindley is getting benched, Austin Jackson is looking more like a bust every day. The only two players on the Line that have been serviceable so far have been Hunt and Dieter and there’s been nothing extraordinary about either. While Miami has tried to fix their line problems by using the draft, they’ve struggled to correctly scouting NFL lineman and don’t seem to have the ability to coach up the position. The reality is, it doesn’t matter who the QB is, if the O-line plays like they have been playing, this season is going to be long and painful.

Vegas is banged up as well

The Raiders are banged up themselves with both Car, and Jacobs battling injuries and are both questionable to play on Sunday. The Raiders are off to an impressive 2-0 start beating both the Ravens and Steelers led by an offense playing very well. The Dolphins are going to have to find a way to get pressure on the QB because the Raiders have a very stout offensive line that rarely limits a lot of pressure on their QB. Funny, Jermaine Eluemunor, who Miami cut in camp, is starting for Vegas and pass protecting very well. It will be interesting to see how he plays this week.

You can be with the best pay per head that Miami is going to need an all-world effort from their defense to keep them in this game! Will they be up to the task?

The initial line was -1 for the Raiders when this line opened before the week 2 games. However, after Miami’s collapse at home and another impressive victory by the Raiders the line immediately jumped to -5 for the Raiders. Now the line has settled to -4. The Dolphins generally play well against the Raiders, but they’ll need to make huge improvements if they are going to have a realistic chance to win this game. This is the perfect time for this team to step up and take a much needed win!

What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts on whether or not Miami can win this game in Vegas?

Can the Miami Dolphins bounce back and beat the Las Vegas Raiders with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading the Phins offense?

Comment on Facebook