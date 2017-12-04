While Beating A Bad Team, Some Young Fins Blossomed

Drake was hard to take down with game breaking speed

First, let’s not get too crazy about this win of the Miami Dolphins, they beat a Denver Broncos team that’s nearly as bad as NFL Refs–and that’s as piss poor as it gets. But…

…When you look at the play of several Dolphins players on display today, you see a flicker of light in the darkness for 2018.

Kenyan Drake, Jesse Davis, Jordan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Kenny Stills, and Bobby McCain are young players gaining steam in their production and ‘appear’ to be guys that the Fins can count on going forward.

Like most, I was especially impressed with Drake.

Now I’m not sure if he can stay healthy over the long term, or if his fumbling issue won’t rear its head again, BUT this kid won’t go down easy, catches the ball, and is a bullet. And did you see that brutal chip block he delivered? It almost made up for his missed block. Drake could breathe serious life back into the 2016 Draft, if he keeps it up.

And speaking of the 2016 Draft, Laremy Tunsil had another solid, although not spectacular, game. Combine a rising Tunsil with Drake, and you could have something very nice on the horizon.

Fins having young talent bloom would help 2018 chances a whole lot

But let’s hold our horses just a bit. This was another sloppy game with 3 turnover and 7 penalties. The good part of this shoddy play is Jay Cutler and Mike Pouncey were major culprits, and one, if not both, will be gone next season.

Add to this, Stills seems to be the best of the extensions, Davis had a strong spotlight from Mark Schlereth, and Phillips had one hell of game, so a thin roster will be a lot less thin… if these guys can continue to this upward trend.

With the Pats coming to Miami this Monday, the Dolphins will get a real chance to show they’re actually getting it right, rather than just a teasing.

But more importantly, can we just get a 4 penalty or less, no turn-over game, please?!!

And last, because I can’t help myself: Just how bad are NFL Refs? Everyone, including the best pay per head services, knows NBA Refs are biased in favor of certain players, but these NFL Zebras appear biased in favor of whole teams–no doubt. I am rarely one to complain about calls, and the Patriots are one hell of a team, but did you see the dirty play by Gronk? And the guy didn’t even get ejected. This was one week after McCain was sent packing over a drop in the bucket by comparison. I guess when you are a Patriot you can forearm shiver a guy in the back of the neck after the whistle and get only a slap on the wrist. But if you’re a Dolphin and brush a face mask, well game time is over, baby!

Fins need to figure out how to play cleaner ball

Here is a prime example of a player’s safety being the NFL’ #1 concern.

Funny, this wasn’t and ejection either.

Lesson learned folks: Ross needs to pay the refs a bit more dough to get the good calls. It’s part of the Patriot way…

…Just kidding.

Well, back to a serious note: While Miami was able to balance out its sloppy play with defensive turnovers and big plays, just imagine if, week in and week out, they played Top 10 clean? Seeing a bunch of young talent grow felt good, but Miami needs far more of this kind of play in the coming weeks to offer hope to fans after such a dismal start. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Go Fins!!!

