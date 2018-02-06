Multimedia

Ryan Tannehill: 2016 Miami v.s. Seattle Film Study Ryan Tannehill: 2016 Miami Dolphins v.s. Seattle Seahawks Film Study: Miami’s offense was spectacular to say the least, but what was the cause. I broke down every pass play and made a score card.

Vance Joseph Needs to Own This One: 3rd & 7 Adam Gase backed Vance Jospeh’s call on 3rd & 7 in the 3rd Qtr., which broke for a long T.D. Gase blamed a bad angle on Safety Rambo, while that might be true, the fundamental problem is on the play design and the call.

1973 Super Bowl VIII – Miami Dolphins Champions In Super Bowl VIII, the Dolphins sought to become the 2nd team to ever win two straight Super Bowls, the first team to do so since Vince Lombardi’s Packers took the first two AFL-NFL Championships, but the Dolphins were facing a highly-regarded Vikings team that was picked by SI to win the game.

Miami Dolphins – The Perfect Season The 1972 Miami Dolphins football team remains the ONLY team in NFL history to have an undefeated season and secure a Super Bowl victory. They lead the league in offense and defense with a 17-0 record. In this short documentary, I take you through the 1972 season of the World Champions and greatest football team in NFL history.

Miami Dolphins Official Anthem “HIT SQUAD”