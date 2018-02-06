Tight End Troy Fumagalli In Phins’ Draft Sights
It’s time Miami invests a high pick in a quality […]» Read more
Fleeced! …FIVE former Dolphins in the 2018 Super Bowl The […]
Gase’s mistake ridden coaching style is on tape …it’s time […]
Early season Harris wasn’t the same as late season Harris […]
Most of Joe “Queasy” Philbin’s mess …er, holdovers are gone […]
It’s time Miami invests a high pick in a quality […]» Read more
Diamonds in the rough: Cost effective depth is key to […]» Read more
Miami Has A “FOREVER” Issue At Left Guard Left Guard! […]» Read more
HoF talent and longevity: hard to copy the Patriot’s success. […]» Read more
Tightend, Left Guard, and Linebacker are all crucial needs The […]» Read more
Could Mayfield be Miami’s chance at Drew Brees 2.0? Free […]» Read more
Hey Gase! …Boss Ross “F’ING HATES LOSING!“ With Davie awash […]» Read more
Gase called the screen pass only 29 times this past season. Just […]» Read more
Fleeced! …FIVE former Dolphins in the 2018 Super Bowl The […]» Read more
Gase’s mistake ridden coaching style is on tape …it’s time […]» Read more
Early season Harris wasn’t the same as late season Harris […]» Read more
Most of Joe “Queasy” Philbin’s mess …er, holdovers are gone […]» Read more
Ryan Tannehill: 2016 Miami Dolphins v.s. Seattle Seahawks Film Study: Miami’s offense was spectacular to say the least, but what was the cause. I broke down every pass play and made a score card.
Adam Gase backed Vance Jospeh’s call on 3rd & 7 in the 3rd Qtr., which broke for a long T.D. Gase blamed a bad angle on Safety Rambo, while that might be true, the fundamental problem is on the play design and the call.
In Super Bowl VIII, the Dolphins sought to become the 2nd team to ever win two straight Super Bowls, the first team to do so since Vince Lombardi’s Packers took the first two AFL-NFL Championships, but the Dolphins were facing a highly-regarded Vikings team that was picked by SI to win the game.
The 1972 Miami Dolphins football team remains the ONLY team in NFL history to have an undefeated season and secure a Super Bowl victory. They lead the league in offense and defense with a 17-0 record. In this short documentary, I take you through the 1972 season of the World Champions and greatest football team in NFL history.
Ready to EXPAND your Bookmaking Business?
AcePerHead.com is the gold standard in the per-head industry. With packages from $10/head. They provide superior and the most reliable service.
One the pioneers in the pay per head business, www.AcePerHead.com has been offering quality services to their agents since 1998, centering their core business on, sharp lines, avant-garde technologies and customer care. They have invested heavily in the latter, and their efforts have paid off, as they have been ranked #1 two years in a row. (more…)