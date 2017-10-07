Will A Little Luck Be The Fins Cavalry

I hate to think Miami needs luck… but I’ll take it

Last year, the Titans were the team to nearly sink the Dolphins in Week 5. A 30-17 beat down had everyone questioning Miami from top to bottom of the franchise… much like now.

This year, the Miami Dolphins have definitely been on the short end of luck, which started in training camp when Ryan Tannehill went down for the season. But are the winds changing with an injured starting Titans QB Marcus Mariota?

Here’s another question: will the Tennessee Titans end up being this year’s spring board to a successful season? Will an all but dead season rise to life like 2016?

For those who think Miami’s failure is a talent thing, the answer is no. For those who think it’s a coaching thing, the answer is maybe. And for those who think it’s both talent and coaching the answer is hell to the NO!!!

But for the sake of the season, the future of this regime, and a good time this season, let’s all hope that it’s maybe–at least till tomorrow’s game is over.

No one really wants the Fins to win because the team was helped with an injury… except maybe if it was a Superbowl win. Generally, fans want their team to win against the best, because that’s the only way to tell if your team is for real.

If Miami end’s up losing that “L” in luck will be replaced by another consonant

But, every now and then when the poop hits the fan, and there’s a chance to save the season, fans will take a win anyway they can get it.

Sad to say it, but that time is now.

No matter where you stand on why the Dolphins have sucked hard this season, all Fin Fans want to see Miami win. There’s likely no tomorrow with a road game in Atlanta next week. It’s do or die to at least create the illusion of hope. Let the Findom become one for one more game… before the inevitable debates about the future begin.

So what’s up with Mariota? He suffered a hamstring injury during the Titans last game against the Texans, and wasn’t able to finish the game. Even if he does play, he’ll be limited. If he doesn’t then the Titans Offense will be a shell of itself.

The Titans were clobbered by the Texans 57-14, which included Mariota’s 2 rushing touchdowns before he was forced to leave the game. Matt Cassel took over, but all he could do was go 4 of 10 passing for 21 yards, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble and 2 sacks.

Ouch, that stat line feels a lot like Miami’s over the last two games.

Whether he will or won’t play, there’s still nothing certain. It’s been such a mystery that various betting software for bookmakers didn’t even have a line posted on the game as late as Wednesday, because they are still awaiting to see the Titans injury report. However, it’s very telling that on Tuesday the Titans went out and signed QB Brandon Weeden. Even though Mariota’s hamstring does not appear to be serious, the signing of Weeden seems to forecast him possibly missing the Dolphins game, which is fine by me.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good

Regardless of who ends up being the starting QB, Miami is still going to have to find some way to generate offense and score points. It does not matter who the Titans have under center if we put up another goose egg on the board. Another glimmer of hope on the offensive side is that the Titans defense is coming off a 57 point shellacking with rookie Deshaun Watson throwing 4 touchdown passes.

I would hope that our receiving group would also be able to make some plays against this shaky Tennessee secondary, but that there’s only so much luck you can hope for. Miami will have to do that one on their own… man, do I hope they do! Go Fins!!!

