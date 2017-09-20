What To Make Of Miami’s Soap Opera After A Trade And Suspension

With Anthony’s addition, will Timmons be cut when his 4 game suspension in up

The Miami Dolphins ‘must see soap opera’ has continued without interruption from the filing of a missing persons report of team leader Lawrence Timmons to the announcement of his indefinite suspension.

But Adam Gase isn’t one for drama and has “two rules: be on time and play hard”. So a trade of a 5th Round pick for Saints Linebacker Stephone Anthony indicates Timmons is being ‘replaced’.

But can Anthony actually replace Timmons on the field?

First, let’s be clear, this is a downgrade of on-field talent and leadership. At this time, Anthony isn’t even in the same ball park as Timmons–and maybe never will be, despite Anthony’s pedigree.

Yet, this doesn’t mean that Anthony, Justin March-Lillard, Rey Maualuga, and Chase Allen can’t keep the defense righted by playing a role… if Timmons is ultimately released.

After a cursory film study, you see Anthony’s strength is down-hill play that has loads of speed, burst, aggression, and very good tackling technique. When he’s on, he’s very good. But…

…nuances of the game / technique issues pop up. If these perceived issues are legit, they would have been the focus of opposing team’s study, which likely led to him getting exposed and ultimately demoted. Sean Payton said he was often out of position and misread plays. Being on I.R. for most of second season in 2016 and suffering a high ankle sprain this year hasn’t helped his development.

Anthony won’t be expected to be the solution at LB in the short term

Below, in the first play, you see a technique issue in how he engages at the point of attack. This was his very first game, so you need to take it with a grain of salt. But in the second play Anthony was in Week 8, and this fundamental technique / recognition issue is curious. Anthony is playing zone and when the RB fakes an inside route, Anthony bites as if playing man coverage and is burned on the second move to the outside for a touchdown. Given that another LB is a foot away, it shows his instinct weren’t refined by keys, scheme understanding, or job assignment at this point.

The wildcard in all of this is Anthony’s LB coach Joe Vitt is Gase’s father in law. So that’s a big deal as far getting first hand account of Anthony’s day in and day out habits.

Maybe this could end well for both Anthony and the Dolphins. If Burke can correct his mental miscues, then maybe the Dolphins win big, because Anthony has all the physical tools to be successful.

Unfortunately, there is no assurance of this.

The bummer side of this is Timmons seems to be gone–and that will hurt the LB squad. Timmons isn’t potential, he CAN do it all: blitz, cover, tackle, and had experience up the yin yang. The fact is Timmons is a 10 year veteran, and before this Sunday, he had started 101 consecutive games in the NFL (ranked him, 10th among all active players), which is why Miami gave him a $12 million dollar (11 million guaranteed) 2 year deal this off-season.

Timmons, McMillian, and Hewitt are all Dolphins LB’s that have been letdowns in 2017

But what’s Gase’s recourse at this point?

Imagine Gase’s reaction when Saturday night Timmons was missing during room bed checks and then was reportedly found on Sunday at the airport waiting to board a flight to Pennsylvania.

Given the crazy eyes Gase has when he speaks about the situation, it doesn’t appears that he’ll be comfortable with Timmons anytime soon–if ever. But maybe as the situation comes to light, and if the circumstances warrant a second chance… maybe this isn’t the end of the road. Not likely, but maybe.

Miami will be hard pressed financially to part ways with Timmons. For one, cutting him is roughly a $4 million dollar cap hit. According to the NFL collective bargaining agreement Miami can fine and suspend a player up to 4 weeks for conduct detrimental to the team. This may end up being the path Gase ultimately decides as Timmons punishment, before his return. Either way, Miami needs to settle this case as soon as possible, so they can minimize the distractions and focus on the next game against the Jets, which pay per head solutions are favoring Miami by a current -5.5 points this upcoming Sunday.

At this point, you have to ask what drama is next? Me, I’m hoping for something boring like a beat down the New York Jest… Go Fins!!!

