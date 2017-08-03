Ryan Tannehill Injury On Leg Injured In 2016

The extent of the injury is unknown at the present time

Just like that things can change in the NFL.

Only a few days ago Jay Ajayi got a concussion in a non-tackle contact from T.J. McDonald.

Now the injury bug is back and biting hard.

Ryan Tannehell injured his left leg, the leg that was injured last year, while running out of bounds. Trainers helped him immediately to the locker room.

While Tannehill was able to move under his own power and without a noticeable limp, he did walk gingerly.

There is no way to spin this as good. It doesn’t mean this is will end up a worst case scenario. But considering Tannehill pronounced himself healed in May, this leaves his diagnosis in serious question.

This injury also puts huge question marks in regards to his knee? Did he tweak it? Is the injury serious? Was the knee never right? Then you have to start wondering what will happen to that knee when he starts getting hit?

I was a big believer in him making a full recovery, but this has shaken my confidence that a full recovery is actually the case. Right now the pay per head sites are dramatically dropping the odds of him being 100% in 2017. We can only hope this isn’t the case.

Today even had new Guard / Center Ted Larsen injuring his right arm. The extent of this injury is also unknown. But will little over a week into camp, the injuries are mounting and are hitting critical players.

With so much optimism going into this year, as a fan it really sucks seeing this happen. Nothing so far has happened that says for sure key players will miss the 2017 Season, but none of these injuries bring good news. Time to cross your fingers. Go Fins!!!

Leave Blank: Do Not Change: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: