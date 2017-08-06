Tannehill 2nd Tear In ACL And Cutler Signed… What Now?

Cutler and Moore will battle it out for 2017 Dolphins QB

Ryan Tannehill is done for 2017 with a second tear in his ACL. The debate will rage later if that means he’s done for longer than this season, but for now, Jay Cutler is the new Miami Dolphins Quarterback… and that should be the focus.

The deal is a one year deal worth $10 million plus incentives.

What does this mean for 2017? Is Cutler guaranteed the starting spot? Adam Gase has said that starting isn’t a prerequisite, as per his conversation with Cutler.

Matt Moore is set to make $7 Million this season, so the prices for each is nearly comparable, which lends support to this being a true competition.

Beyond the fact that Miami is now spending nearly $40 million on their QB squad, this is a big, BIG win in the face of big disaster.

I can't say enough about how much of a shame that Tannehill has re-injured his ACL. Say what you want, but he has worked hard, endured a hell of a lot and rarely, if ever, complained. Sadly, good guys do finish last in the NFL.

Cutler as either A1 or A2 on the QB depth chart is very good for the Fins

But now it’s about the team. And this is a win for the team.

Gase didn’t want to rest this season on the shoulders of Moore and Moore alone. It’s understandable. If Moore had started with no one behind him, then Miami would have nothing to back him up. And should he go down, it would have been a real disaster. Now Miami has two viable options. I still prefer Moore–maybe I’m just prejudice against Cutler. I don;t know. But I can’t complain about or fault the move.

Knowing Gase, this will be a real competition at QB and that’s a beautiful thing.

To have both Moore and Cutler battle it out to start will only make the QB position a position of strength. This truly is a great situation for the Dolphins… that is, if Cutler can swallow the back-up role should he lose the competition.

This is the only real drawback: pride leading to dissension.

Some say Cutler is the better QB… okay. He will get the chance to prove it. But if by some fluke he shouldn’t win the competition, will he be humble enough to take the back seat? And for that matter, will the ever humble Moore be able to resist the frustration of sitting and waiting for the opportunity only to have it taken from him again like 2012?

I’ll put my money on Matt.

I’m not so sure about Jay.

Although, Jermon Bushrod says we don’t know the real Cutler that the Cutler we do know is a product of the media’s creation. We’ll time will tell on this one. Gase and Cutler are supposed to be very good friends. First, I hope this doesn’t cloud Gase’s usually good judgement, and second, this will tell once and for all who Cutler really is by how he responds. At the moment, fans should be very happy that the man in charge was able to turn cough syrup into wine on this one. Go Fins!!!

