Story Lines To Key On In Second Preseason Game

Beyond the obvious key of Cutler, what else are good story lines?

Now that the Miami Dolphins injury-plagued training camp has ended things will move fast towards the 2017 Kick Off.

Tonight, Miami will have their second preseason game in Miami at 7pm against the Baltimore Ravens. And despite the long list of injuries, Adam Gase must continue to build consistency, chemistry, and evaluate his players in preparation for the 3rd Preseason Game that’s a dress rehearsal for Week 1.

There are a few obvious keys:

This week alone, Tony Lippett was lost to an ACL injury, and Kenyan Drake suffered a concussion, along with several other players getting nicked up. So #1 key to a successful night tonight is making it through the game without suffering any more injuries.

Please, pretty please football gods, be kind!

Also, IF Mike Pouncey and / or Jay Ajayi play, they need to be handled like a toe testing freezing-cold water– in and out fast. Heck, it might be best to not let them play as any type of setbacks in their recovery would be a disaster.

And last but not least, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know all eyeballs will be focused on Jay Cutler.

Some of the smaller things to key on matter a lot at this stage

But, beyond the obvious keys:

How does this patch-work Offensive Line perform? Can they keep Cutler from getting his head taken off?

Anthony Steen had a poor showing last week in run block, will he rebound in his start at LG?

had a poor showing last week in run block, will he rebound in his start at LG? Jake Brendal has been solid. Can he build on that… and be even more?

has been solid. Can he build on that… and be even more? Will Isaac Asiata move up from 3rd string?

move up from 3rd string? Can Laremy Tunsil begin a course towards dominance?

begin a course towards dominance? Eric Smith has been a nice surprise. Will he take the bull by the horns?

has been a nice surprise. Will he take the bull by the horns? Is Kraig Urbik‘s back bad enough to keep him from playing?

Ajayi will see little to no action, and Drake won’t suit up. So will any of the back-end RB’s step up?

Storm Johnson can all but secure the 4th RB spot tonight… but will he?

can all but secure the 4th RB spot tonight… but will he? De’Veon Smith had a lot of hype, tonight will be his best shot to prove he’s the real deal.

LB’s need some help:

Will Mike Hull shine, wilt, or be pedestrian under the spotlight?

shine, wilt, or be pedestrian under the spotlight? Trevor Reilly had a nice week of practice, will it translate into a good game?

had a nice week of practice, will it translate into a good game? Deon Lacey looked solid at the WLB last week, will it continue?

Defensive Line needs consistency:

Jordan Phillips seems to be accepting his role as a back up… will he ever find motivation?

seems to be accepting his role as a back up… will he ever find motivation? Davon Godchaux is making a name for himself. Can he post a second excellent performance?

is making a name for himself. Can he post a second excellent performance? Charles Harris showed burst off the edge, but he will he improve in run stop.

showed burst off the edge, but he will he improve in run stop. Who will grab hold of the 4th DT spot?

Corners were fine… till Lippett went down:

Miami needs Bobby McCain to step up more than ever.

to step up more than ever. Cordrea Tankersley went from luxury to necessity. Can he develop on the fast track?

went from luxury to necessity. Can he develop on the fast track? Alterraun Verner is the most likely candidate to be given the 3rd CB spot… but will earn it

Lastly, the best pay per head sites have the line for this game with the Dolphins as the -3 point favorite. Yeah, the score doesn’t matter, but this is more about perception. Given that the Ravens will be without starting QB Joe Falco, and other various starters are limited, the perception of the Dolphins isn’t hot at the moment.

Fine. They said the same thing last year. The Dolphins can start to change their perception by having a great night. Go Fins!!!

