Maualuga’s A Dolphin Now, But Has He Turned Over A New Leaf

If Rey Maualuga can stay healthy, he should help the run defense

Rey Maualuga is now officially a Miami Dolphin.

Maualuga was signed for a one-year, $900,000 deal. The move brings in veteran leadership and an able body to bolster a Linebacker core that is very thin since the injury to Raekwon McMillian.

First, Maualuga is big… and slow. He came into Bengals camp in 2016 out of shape–some reports says grossly fat, and had a hamstring issue that held him out of camp.

His playing time was minimal through the 14 games he played in… and he was minimally productive with 27 combined tackles, 2 pass defenses, and one pick.

But he appears to have tried to turn over a new leaf this off season by documenting his new training regime on social media. With the help of trainers and a new diet, Maualuga hopes to once again be a productive player.

Considering Matt Burke knows him very well, due to coaching him in Cincinnati, and that the Dolphins are hard nosed these days, it would seem his work was legit and not a scam.

Time will tell of course.

If Maualuga fills a run-stop role, then his hire will be a success

It’s hard to say if this move was made for depth or because Miami wasn’t satisfied with Mike Hull as the starter. The Best price per head software is putting good odds on it being a little of both.

Hull looked better in the Ravens game, but with nothing behind him, and his performance being steady at best, Miami needed help and needed it quick.

All things considered, the price, personal relationship, and desperation of both parties, you can’t fault the move. But this will be one more move that will have a bulls-eye on the staff’s evaluation acumen. Burke knows this player very well and should be able to utilize his skills. But on the flip side, while the 900K isn’t a lot by NFL standards, Miami is tight on cash now, so this move needs to produce some good effects. Let’ hope. Go Fins!!!

